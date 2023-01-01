Future 100 (2023)

Almentor

This enterprise is pioneering video learning in the MENA through the largest library of video-based online learning across many subject areas.

Future 100: Building The UAE's Future Economic Sectors

The Future 100 initiative, championed by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, casts a spotlight on the human talent developing solutions propelling the UAE towards the most dynamic and competitive economy.

Abhi

A financial benefit and wellness solution offered to a business' employees, providing them with early access to their earned wages.

ACX

ACX is a proprietary exchange platform built for the streamlined transaction of environmental assets.

Alesca Technologies

Alesca Technologies is an enterprise offering artificial intelligence-enabled turnkey vertical farms and precision agriculture solutions.

Appro

Appro is a banking onboarding platform facilitating instant processing and approvals.

AR Engineering

AR Engineering offers an immersive technology platform for learning and training designed to bridge knowledge and skills gaps for academia and enterprises.

Arabee

Arabee offers revolutionary Arabic language learning: interactive, engaging, offline and online tools catering to diverse learning styles.

Archireef

Archireef offers a nature-based biomimicry solution dedicated to the restoration of degraded coral reefs.

Arrow Labs

Arrow Labs offers data-driven service delivery management software for critical industries and utilities.

Astra Tech

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, creating the world's first inclusive ultra app with over 150 million users.

Aumet

Aumet provides healthcare data analytics driven by artificial intelligence.

AURA

Aura helps businesses sell contextually relevant insurance at checkout.

AYA

Aya is bringing together the best of Web3 and crowdfunding to bridge climate finance.

Baraka

Baraka is revolutionizing investing by making trust, education and product innovation the cornerstone of every individual's financial journey.