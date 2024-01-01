Carl Borlongan
Outreach Manager in Web Research, Link Building, & Outreach
Carl Borlongan is an Outreach Manager with 4 years of experience in Web Research, Link Building, & Outreach. In his free time, he writes articles while listening to music.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Reopening: COVID-19 Safety Guide
Depending on what type of business you have and what strategies you need to do to get back to normal, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is the most important part when reopening your business