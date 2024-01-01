Graham Hawkins
Founder and CEO of SalesTribe
Graham Hawkins is a globally recognized futurist, author and international key-note speaker specializing in the rapidly shifting world of B2B sales and marketing.
Hawkins was awarded LinkedIn Top Voice in 2018 and is regularly voted in the Top 50 Global Sales Thought Leaders. Hawkins has authored two books, the most recent is an Amazon bestseller.
Latest
Why Companies Need To Rethink Their Sales Approach In a COVID-19 World
The transition to purely digital-based sales has seen many organizations struggle to remain relevant