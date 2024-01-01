Ryan Lim Junwei

Founder and CEO, Gush

Ryan is the founder and CEO of Gush (Livinwall Pte. Ltd.)

Beyond Gush, Ryan has considerable experience at counseling early stages start up on strategy formulation, business model transformation and growth hacking. This has helped management teams to achieve clearer overarching strategies and bottom-line improvements.

A graduate form National university of Singapore, Ryan has actively participated in various trade associations including being a member of SMF, SCBA and SCCCI.