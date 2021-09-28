Sudip Mazumdar
Latest
Meet the CEO Simplifying Crypto for Everyone
Markuss Jonans was frustrated when he first started investing in crypto. He grew more andmore disheartened with every tedious on-boarding process for the multiple exchanges, wallets,and tools he wanted to use. Investing in crypto was harder than it needed to be so he set out to fix that.
This 3D Printing Technology Will Power the Global Cultivated Meat Market
Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ: STKH) is developing industry leading capabilities that are positioned to serve as the backbone of the growing cultivated meat ecosystem
How a Doctor Began a Wellness Company Focused On Healthier, Hydrated Air
Dr. Hyung Joo Kim founded Carepod which continues to advocate for healthier living through clean, hydrated air
This Entrepreneur Seeks To Revolutionize the Field Of Civil Protection Equipment
In a world that is increasingly dangerous, Moshe Oz's Ardix is helping to keep people safe
This CEO Explains What Corporate America Will Look Like In the Metaverse
Dorian Banks explains what Looking Glass Labs really does and how it will affect the future of corporate America
Yuan Pay Group Releases Yuan Pay Coin, And Investors Are Going All-In
Yuan Pay Group announced its latest addition to the decentralized currency portfolio called the Yuan Pay Coin.