This Music Distribution Service Provides Artists And Labels a Platform to Grow Exponentially

Zil Global, an independent creative companies ecosystem, has developed Zil Distribution, its brand new division with state-of-the-art technology and a tenured industry team of Downtown Music Services as a key driving force. This cutting-edge music distribution service provides artists and labels with the tools to expand their reach, focusing on technology, marketing and a variety of back-office resources.

Downtown Music Services'technology will complement Zil's developing ecosystem, allowing them to connect their customers' content with different stores such as Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music, among others. The Zil Global strategic market vision, accompanied by Downtown Music Services'state-of-the-art approach, is already making a huge impact for independent artists and record labels looking to scale.

"We believe in giving artists and labels the freedom to succeed on their own terms, and with our partnership, we are in a unique position to provide a new way for artists and labels to distribute their music. We are excited to be able to offer our clients the best of both worlds: a combination of the global infrastructure, experience, and label services of Downtown Music Services with the innovative solutions of the Zil ecosystem," said Brian Sucari, CEO of Zil Global.

Zil brought a game changer to the market: their innovative technologies on the Distribution field added to the services already provided by their marketing agency, Marketwise, and their Media and Network program -where they pull up collaboration opportunities, connection with labels, advanced payments, music publishing and more- meant for artists a revolution in the music business. The Downtown Music Services partnership contributes to this comprehensive global solution for music distribution, offering complete and personalised attention to every emerging media company.

Downtown Music Services is a modern global music business committed to building a more equitable music industry. Downtown offers bespoke distribution, publishing administration, creative marketing and finance solutions to entrepreneurial creators and their partners, including some of the world's most beloved songwriters, storied music catalogs, and emerging artists at the forefront of pop culture. Downtown Music Services is owned and operated by Downtown Music Holdings.

About its work together, Raymond Tapia, DMS vice president of Artist and Repertoire, said: "I am thrilled to continue working with Zil Global as we embark on this exciting journey together. Since I signed them in April 2020, our partnership has been nothing short of remarkable, and I look forward to watching it flourish even more in the years to come. With Zil's expertise and our shared passion for success, there is no limit to what we can achieve."

To accomplish their goal, Zil Global invested in the growth and evolution of their technologies by building new teams and expanding their company offerings. Truthful to their slogan, they are making things happen to change the industry.