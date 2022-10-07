This Australian Entrepreneur Is Looking To Keep the Legal Industry Moving Forward With Technology

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Businesses are always looking for ways to grow and attract clients or customers. Making your product appeal to a larger demographic is a key to going from a small business to a large operation. Technology is enabling businesses all over the world to expand their customer-base. Social media, websites, and online services are just a few ways that businesses can quickly expand. At the click of a button, you can get almost anything shipped right to your door. Convenience is becoming king. Since COVID-19 struck in 2020, even hands-on service industries, like the medical and healthcare field, are taking a shot at 'virtual care'. Rex Afrasiabi of M A Legal has been seeking to bring virtual convenience into his industries of expertise: legal.

Handout

The legal industry has been a slow-moving industry from the beginning. Being a very face-to-face type of service, the law moves at its own slow and typically unsteady pace. Papers, processing, and phone calls are the typical way that most law services are carried out. The furthest technological advances the law industry has seen is instituting emails and e-signing documents instead of just meetings and phone calls. That is until Rex created his digital platform for his firm. "I saw a gap in the market, and I knew how things could be made more efficient," says Rex. He also expresses that the reason the law industry is stuck in the past is due largely to the lack of time and technological skill set of most lawyers, and the expenses of incorporating technology into the business. This led him to develop technology that allowed his clients to handle a large amount of their work online. "This allows for better efficiency, communication and service, as well as being more cost effective for our clients."

His new law firm, Bond Conveyancing, is a digital enabled law firm that will help people have easy access to legal real estate services and transactions: right from their phone or PC, whilst also the ability to use traditional methods of engaging with the lawyer, like the telephone or face to face meetings. Clients will have the ability to have online live access to their legal affairs, as well as the ability to download documents and progress their matter. At the same time referral partners to the law firm also have their own online portal, where they have 24 hour live access to their client's affairs.

In his experience, Rex has seen that most successful businesses create their own digital software to enhance their businesses potential. Rex himself didn't possess all of the right skills to make that possible on his own, so he has teamed up with Bill Nikolouzakis, a former CEO and COO of two different public listed entities in the technology and real estate industry.

Afrasiabi and Nikolouzakis have been able to see the benefit of their business partnerships, as they each contribute their own unique skills for the overall benefit of Bond Conveyancing.

"Relationships are important," explains Rex, and he has been able to grow many successful businesses through his emphasis on nurturing his business relationships. With M A Legal and now Bond Conveyance on the rise, Rex has been able to learn, grow, and help people through the provision of legal services. A true entrepreneur is able to see a need and develop a practical solution. Rex has spent over 19 years developing his skills and abilities to better serve people in every industry he participates in.