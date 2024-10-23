Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

4 Major Trends Restaurants Ace During Diwali As families come together to celebrate, restaurants adapt to this festive spirit in various ways. Here are four major trends that emerge during Diwali, along with insights from industry leaders.

By Kavya Pillai

Prchi Palwe

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, brings a surge of joy and communal celebration, significantly impacting the restaurant industry. As families come together to celebrate, restaurants adapt to this festive spirit in various ways. Here are four major trends that emerge during Diwali, along with insights from industry leaders.

1. Festive Menus

During Diwali, restaurants curate special menus that highlight traditional Indian dishes. Rajit V Shetty, Director at Ramee Hospitality, emphasizes the importance of creating memorable experiences: "We are dedicated to creating memorable moments and experiences for both our customers and our team." This philosophy leads many establishments to feature rich curries, biryanis, and sweets, while incorporating innovative fusion dishes that resonate with both traditional and contemporary palates.

2. Themed Decorations and Ambiance

Creating a festive atmosphere is essential, and restaurants enhance their decor with traditional elements like diyas and rangoli. Sumit Govind Sharma, Founder of Monarch Hospitality, shares, "Our business motto at TAT is to offer an immersive dining experience that celebrates the rich coastal heritage of India." This focus on storytelling through food enriches the ambiance, drawing diners into the spirit of the celebration.

3. Family and Group Dining Promotions

Diwali is synonymous with family reunions, leading to an increase in group bookings. Many restaurants offer special family packages to accommodate large gatherings. Abhyaraj Kohli, Co-founder of Torii, highlights the importance of understanding customer needs: "Keeping your ear to the ground... your customers are the first ones to point out when your restaurant is making missteps." Such insights help restaurants tailor their offerings, ensuring that families can celebrate together meaningfully.

4. Takeaway and Delivery Services

As families prefer celebrating Diwali at home, restaurants enhance their takeaway and delivery options. Many create festive hampers featuring traditional dishes and sweets, allowing customers to enjoy restaurant-quality meals conveniently. Rajit V Shetty emphasizes sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging becoming a standard. Restaurants streamline online ordering and partner with delivery services to ensure timely service. Seasonal promotions further incentivize families to choose takeaway, strengthening brand loyalty and making it easier for customers to celebrate with ease and joy.

As Diwali approaches, restaurants adapt by introducing festive menus, enhancing their ambiance, promoting family dining, and boosting takeaway services. Insights from leaders like Rajit V Shetty, Sumit Govind Sharma, and Abhyaraj Kohli illustrate how the industry responds effectively to customer desires while maintaining a focus on quality and authenticity. These trends not only help restaurants thrive during the festival but also contribute to the overall joy of the Diwali celebration.
Kavya Pillai

Entrepreneur Staff

