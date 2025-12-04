As mental strain quietly rises among entrepreneurs, Zal Kastur sheds light on the "invisible crisis" of leadership loneliness and the need for safe spaces.

After founding multiple companies in both India and Asia Pacific (APAC) over 15 years, Zal Kastur now serves as a resource and guide for other entrepreneurs. As a coach, he aids entrepreneurs in coping with feelings of isolation, emotional distress, etc., which are common to CEOs of companies.

In an interview with us, Kastur discusses his belief that there is currently an "invisible crisis" related to entrepreneurship and how he believes that the next major change for startups won't be related to find or create more accelerators or funding, but rather, emotional support for founders.

The Evolution From Pitch Coach to "Founder Therapist"

Interestingly, Kastur never set out to become the person founders would pour their emotions into. The shift, he explained, happened naturally. "I'd walk into sessions thinking we were going to talk pipeline, pitch decks, negotiation and by session three, we were knee-deep in conversations about cofounder tension, burnout, board anxiety, impostor syndrome, and fear of failure."

It was clear to him that founders trusted him with the parts of the job they couldn't show anyone else. "Investors want returns. Employees want stability. Cofounders want alignment. Everyone around a founder needs something from them. I didn't. And that made me the safest person in the room," he said.

This led him to realise how underserved founders actually are. "The ecosystem is overflowing with accelerators, advisors, and mentors, but almost no one supports the human behind the founder," he said, pointing out that the industry continues to treat founders like "decision-making machines" rather than people who "doubt, burn out, and break just like everyone else."

The "Invisible Crisis" of Founder Loneliness

In Kastur's experience, one of the most widespread but least discussed issues in entrepreneurship is the loneliness founders face, especially in Asia. He explained that the pressure to always project certainty becomes a trap. "Founders feel they need to be unshakeable, the confidence for the team, the vision for the investors, the stability for the customers, the certainty for the market. That identity… becomes a trap."

The fear of judgment, he added, is another major reason founders shut down emotionally. "Asking for help is still seen as weakness in many cultures, especially in Asia," he said. Over time, this emotional isolation corrodes clarity, confidence, creativity, and eventually, leadership. "Ultimately it leads to less performance and weaker leadership which is detrimental to their business," he said.

A Sold-Out Founder Circle Reveals the Demand for Safe Spaces

Recently, Kastur's founder circle event at Mandala sold out twice within 48 hours, something he believes is a clear sign of what the APAC region's founders are feeling. "It reveals how hungry founders are for a space that finally feels safe," he said. Solo founders in particular resonated with the concept. According to him, "There's no cofounder to lean on, no leadership team to share the weight."

Before this, Kastur had already facilitated 100+ workshops and events over the last couple of years, giving him deep insight into what founders consistently struggle with. Much of the structure of his newest sessions is drawn from recurring themes he has observed across his one-on-one coaching work, what founders talk about, avoid, fear, and aspire toward. He explained that the latest event's programming was intentionally refined based on these insights. "The format was built around their biggest challenges, what makes them unique, and their vision for the future, areas founders often ignore in day-to-day operations," he said. These adjustments made the event especially relevant and engaging, contributing to why it resonated so strongly with attendees.

What struck him even more was how many non-founders showed up. "Senior executives from corporates, people with teams, titles, and prestige, showed up and said, 'I feel the same way.' It shows that isolation isn't just a founder issue. It's a leadership issue across APAC," he added.

The Hidden Signs of a Struggling Founder

Kastur pointed out that founders who appear successful often battle internal struggles no one sees. "One major sign is the widening gap between the company's growth and the founder's internal confidence," he said. He added that avoidance behaviour, such as resisting delegation or hesitating to hire strong leaders, often stems from fear rather than ego. "Fear of being replaced, being exposed, or no longer being the 'genius' behind the company," he explained.

Emotional withdrawal is another sign he has observed repeatedly. "Short tempers, inconsistent responses, bursts of intensity followed by disengagement… These are signs that the founder is overwhelmed, but feels they can't show it."

What People Still Get Wrong About Entrepreneurship

Kastur believes the public still doesn't understand the cost founders pay behind the scenes. "People see the highlight reel but don't see the years of sacrifice underneath," he said, emphasising the emotional toll of missed birthdays, family pressure, and moments where payroll is uncertain. In Asia, he added, societal expectations make the journey even harder. "Entrepreneurship isn't always respected until it's successful… My own father couldn't understand why I refused to 'just get a job,'" he said. This lack of emotional support often hurts more than founders admit.

How Isolation Shapes Companies, Culture, and Outcomes

According to Kastur, isolation doesn't just affect founders, it affects the entire organisation. "Isolation is deadly to good decision-making," he said. When leaders start operating from fear, it trickles down into the company culture. "Slowly, this fear-based leadership infects the culture," he explained. "The team becomes anxious, morale drops, and communication breaks down… When a founder feels alone, the company feels it too."

What Founders Should Do When They Feel Burnt Out

When asked what overwhelmed founders should do first, Kastur highlighted the simplest step: talk to someone. "You can't process stress in your head alone," he said. He emphasised how silence, particularly among men in Asia, is often the real danger. He recommends reconnecting with other founders, and if needed, speaking to a coach or therapist. "No one succeeds by carrying everything alone," he said.

Is APAC Changing Its Attitude Toward Mental Health?

While he believes the region is improving, Kastur said the stigma remains. "The common response in Asia is still: 'What do you have to be upset about? You have everything I didn't.'" But change is coming. "Younger founders are breaking that pattern… They're more aware that mental health isn't a luxury, it's a prerequisite for leading well," he said, adding that APAC is moving in the right direction but still has progress to make.

His Long-Term Vision: Emotional Support as an Industry Standard

Looking ahead, Kastur hopes emotional support will become a structured part of the startup ecosystem, as common as pitch training or accelerators. "I strongly believe they need to be," he said. Early-stage founders, he pointed out, lie closest to the edge but have the least support. That is where founder circles become transformative. "The honesty that emerges in those rooms is extraordinary," he said.

His goal is to normalise emotional support for founders. "When founders stop pretending and start talking, they build better companies and healthier lives," he said.

Ultimately, Zal's work is an important reminder to all highly motivated individuals that they can benefit from the support and understanding of people who help them carry their responsibilities. As Zal continues to create safe spaces for businesspeople to meet and discuss their work, his efforts will only continue to become increasingly critical given how fast paced and competitive the current environment is to succeed in business today.