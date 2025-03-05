With a background influenced by both architecture and medical fields, Kohlbecker applies an informed perspective to wellness-focused design.

To human centric design and holistic architecture, Sunoom founder and future forward developer Veronica Kohlbecker is redefining the future of wellness-focused luxury living through innovation and sustainability. Not only is she the leader in modern property development, but she's also a visionary designer passionate about integrating wellness, sustainability, and regenerative design into luxury living globally.

Sunoom's approach focuses on creating science and technology integrated spaces that align with their environment and enhance overall holistic well-being. Kohlbecker's expertise includes circadian rhythms, natural materials, and energy-focused design principles, offering clients a specialized and considered approach to luxury living.

A Strong Foundation in Design and Wellness

With a background influenced by both architecture and medical fields, Kohlbecker applies an informed perspective to wellness-focused design. Having lived in seven countries, she has also studied Japanese martial and healing arts since her teenage years and earned a degree from the University of the Arts in London.

She has worked with brands such as Scorpios Mykonos and Aman Montenegro, bringing her design expertise to high-profile projects.

The barrier-breaking designer has one simple mantra that she infuses in everything she does: "How we shape our environment shapes us and we shape the future."

A Practical Approach to Wellness in Design

For Kohlbecker, design is not just about mindful aesthetics—it's about creating proven functional spaces that support well-being. She integrates circadian methods, energy-efficient and natural materials, and the best of spatial planning ancient techniques like Feng Shui and Vastu to enhance the experience of those living and working in these spaces.

Technology also plays a role in her approach as she looks for ways to incorporate smart environment innovations "but at the right amount and in the right place" that contribute to health, efficiency, and longevity.

A Broad Entrepreneurial Background

Kohlbecker's experience extends beyond property development. She has worked in events, media, and hospitality, founding businesses such as The Escapist, and What a Wonderful World magazine featuring highly acclaimed "Borderless Travel Guides."

She has also contributed to projects like the worlds largest superyacht marina Porto Montenegro, attracting visitors and supporting the development of tourism-focused initiatives and industry investments. Additionally, she has launched private members clubs and property management services that align with her work in luxury real estate.

Sunoom's Role in Modern Property Development

Through Sunoom, Kohlbecker is focused on developing properties that align with nature, preserve culture, and support circular development. Her goal is to create developments that both support the wellness of the human being and the sustainability of their environment.

By incorporating ancient wisdom with science based design, responsible sourcing, and long-term sustainability principles, Sunoom aims to provide a thoughtful approach to contemporary luxury spaces.

Industry Recognition and Global Impact

Kohlbecker has been recognized for her work beyond design. She received the UN Action for Peace Award and the UN Humanitarian Aid Medal for her contributions to humanitarian efforts.

Her work has also extended to global initiatives, including assistance in advancing infrastructure and economic development in developing countries and supporting sustainable development projects.

The Future of Luxury Living

Looking ahead, Veronica Kohlbecker sees Sunoom as a leading part of reshaping the idea of luxury, a larger future movement toward circular, regenerative design and transformational architecture. By combining traditional design principles with modern architecture, she hopes to contribute to a more balanced approach to luxury living.