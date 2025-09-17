You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JJG Aero, a leading manufacturer of aerospace components, is investing INR 500 crore to fuel its capacity expansion and cater to the high demand from its clients across the globe.

"The investment is part of the first phase Capex for our new factory which includes land, building, first set of machinery, etc. The new 10-acre factory is set to be operational by mid to end of 2027," Anuj Jhunjhunwala, CEO, JJG Aero, told Entrepreneur India.

Currently, the US is the largest market for the Bengaluru-based company, contributing about 50 per cent to its revenue, followed by Europe (25 per cent) and India (25 per cent).

In terms of revenue, the company is set to clock about INR 240 crore this year out of which about INR 160 crore will be from our Aerospace division and the remaining will be from its Machinery and Special Processing units.

"We are a profitable company and growing fast at a CAGR of 30 per cent over the last 3-4 years. We will maintain that. Our near-term visibility is very clear and we are on track to touch INR 500 crore revenue by FY28-29," said Jhunjhunwala.

JJG Aero, has been an active contributor to the transformation of India's aerospace manufacturing sector, which is growing nearly 10 per cent annually as global "China+1" strategies reshape supply chains. Since founding the company in 2007 as a modest operation, JJG Aero has grown into a supplier of over 1,500 unique components to some of the world's largest aerospace players, including Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Safran, and GE.

The company manufactures precision aircraft components, ranging from simple bushes and washers to complex brackets, manifolds, and large landing system components. Its product offerings span various aircraft systems, including interiors, landing systems, electric power units, actuators, fluid systems, and avionics.

JJG Aero has been adding 60 new aerospace parts every month (almost 2 parts a day) now venturing into crucial segments such as engine parts, avionics, and landing gear – areas essential to India's self-reliance in aviation manufacturing. In April, JJG Aero launched its new Bommasadra-Jigani belt facility in Bengaluru. With that facility already running at full capacity, the new facility is expected to be operational by 2027.

JJG has about 600 employees out of which about 80 per cent are blue-collared workers for machinery and quality control. "We will hire aggressively. We added about 200 people in the last 3 years. We have also tied up with universities and created labs in those universities to train the mechanical engineers and place them in our company. We have tied up with ITIs so that the new graduates can train on our machines and come ready to join," said Jhunjhunwala.

Last year, JJG Aero, has secured USD 12 million (₹100 crore) in inaugural funding from CX Partners. The funds will be used primarily to increase its new facility's manufacturing capacity, further vertical integration and other corporate initiatives, the company said during the funding announcement.