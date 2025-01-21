A multi-billion-dollar data center investment, valued at an estimated USD 9.8 billion and finalized after nearly two years of negotiations, exemplifies this commitment. The initiative represents a significant milestone in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and underscores the growing competition in the global data center sector.

China continues to expand its investments in Egypt, leveraging the country's surge in megaprojects and infrastructure development as President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi pursues a modernization agenda for the Middle East's most populous nation. Egypt has actively cultivated international alliances, signing numerous economic agreements in recent years.

"China is committed to advancing economic and trade cooperation with Egypt, encouraging Chinese enterprises to invest in emerging sectors," said Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Strategic Leadership and Key Stakeholders

The transaction, according to sources, was led by a consortium of limited partners, including Asia Pacific Royalties LP Fund (APAC), APC Partners Limited, Belt and Road EPC LPF (BRF), Belt and Road EPC Capital Limited (BRC), and China Development Integration Limited (CDIL). These entities facilitated unit swaps, asset consolidations, and conducted structuring and capital activities on behalf of Parallel AI Strategies (PAIS) Limited Partnership Fund and its General Partner, Parallel AI Strategy (PAIS) Management Limited, during the interim period prior to their registration with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong SAR, finalized in February 2024. Collectively, they operate under the name Parallel Strategy (PAIS).

Edmond Ehoud Amir, an Israeli and French citizen based in Hong Kong, played a critical role in coordinating the consortium. Public records list Amir as General Partner at APAC, BRF, CDIL, and PAIS, as well as Board Member, General Manager, and Head of International Projects. His expertise in international project management and financial structuring, honed through extensive work with PRC-funded entities and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), was instrumental in advancing the deal.

Kui Shing Lai (Andy Lai), a veteran with nearly five decades of experience in engineering and infrastructure, provided strategic oversight. A key figure in the BRI, Lai has held senior roles at Chinese SOEs, ensuring alignment with China's global infrastructure priorities. Lai serves as Chairman and Executive Director at BRF, BRC, APAC, and CDIL.

O.D. Kobo, a Hong Kong-raised alternative asset manager and global investment strategist, conceived the investment concept and introduced the opportunity for AI technology and related infrastructure investments to limited partners in 2022. A former partner of prominent figures such as HH Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and Roman Abramovich, Kobo has been an Asia-based technology investor since 2002, starting in Beijing. He co-founded Parallel Strategy in 2021, initially as a U.S.-based entity, to focus on large-scale AI software and infrastructure investments. By 2022, Kobo had secured the partnerships necessary to advance the project. Today, he serves as a General Partner at PAIS, overseeing additional investments under the firm's umbrella, which manages USD 10 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Cheung Wai On (Simon Cheung) is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of experience in institutional investment and advisory. He is registered with the SFC and holds licenses for securities dealing, asset management, and corporate finance advisory. He helped structured the entities, and is publicly listed as PAIS Fund Administrator, Investment Manager, and Financial Adviser through CC Venture Capital Limited and CC Kingdom Corporate Finance Limited, where he is the Executive Director.

Sources indicate that Leader Chan, a senior PRC government official working closely with Lai and Amir for many years, played a pivotal role in aligning state-level policies with the project's strategic objectives, underscoring Beijing's high-level support.

Financial Mechanics and Deutsche Bank's Role

The transaction involved intricate financial arrangements, including unit swaps for existing water and electrical plants in Egypt. Deutsche Bank facilitated a €5 billion transfer to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established in Egypt, though specific details regarding the terms remain undisclosed.

According to information provided by sources, the transfer was authorized and signed directly by James von Moltke, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Bank, and Ulf-Peter Noetzel, former Managing Director and Chairman of Trade Finance at Deutsche Bank, and finalized on November 6, 2023. These transfers were executed via subsidiaries of the limited partners while PAIS was being formed and subsequently consolidated into PAIS following its registration in February 2024.

Deutsche Bank has declined to comment on the transaction, citing its commitment to maintaining client confidentiality. However, sources familiar with the matter suggest the bank's involvement was instrumental in aligning the project's financial framework with international regulatory standards.

China Power and Huawei's Strategic Role

Reports indicate that China Power and Huawei have committed to covering 90 per cent of the establishment costs through EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing) services. Huawei's advanced equipment was initially converted to APC/APAC and later consolidated into PAIS LPF units. This partnership, structured by Amir, illustrates China's ability to strategically deploy financial and technological resources, minimizing capital expenditures while leveraging operational expertise.

General Partners and Key Contributors

The project is further supported by limited partners including China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), and China Mobile, each contributing decades of experience in infrastructure development.

Among the General Partners at PAIS is Agalia C.F. Kong, a former CTO of Google Networking, Cisco China, and Vice President at Symantec. Recognized for her contributions to GPS and data security, her patents—some adopted by NASA and other institutions—demonstrate her impact in the field. Kong played a pivotal role in designing the data center to meet the demands of AI-driven applications and cloud computing. Joining her as a General Partner is her sister, Thalia Kong, who brings over 20 years of international business experience with senior roles at Applied Materials and Lam Research. Karim El Masry, another General Partner, brings extensive expertise with Gulf sovereign wealth funds, focusing on structuring projects and building partnerships. It was he, along with the direction of Amir and Lai, who initiated the integration of water and electrical plants into the deal structure.

Local Economic Impact

The data center is expected to create thousands of construction and operational jobs while facilitating workforce training through technology transfer. Analysts view the project as a significant step in aligning digital infrastructure in emerging markets with global technological standards.

Technological and Strategic Highlights

The data center spans 32 million square feet, making it the largest in the world. Designed as a self-sustaining facility, it features a 700 MW power purchase agreement and an integrated water desalination plant. Expected to triple global benchmarks in size and efficiency, the facility will serve Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategically located in Egypt, the center leverages connectivity to submarine cables such as SEA-ME-WE and FLAG, ensuring low-latency services critical for cloud computing, AI applications, and global financial operations.

Strategic Collaboration

BRF, a licensed EPC Limited Partnership Fund regulated by the SFC, played a central role in the transaction. Specializing in large-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, BRF employs models such as build–operate–transfer (BOT), build–own–operate–transfer (BOOT), and public-private partnerships (PPP). These structures support long-term partnerships and revenue-sharing frameworks, aligning with China's BRI objectives.

Belt and Road EPC Capital Limited (BRC), BRF's General Partner, operates as the asset management firm of the fund. Under Responsible Officers ("RO"), BRC holds SFC licenses No. 1, 4, 6, and 9 for securities dealing, corporate finance advisory, and asset management. Public filings indicate that BRF and BRC also manage Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and limited partnerships for royalties-based investments, often in collaboration with PRC-backed entities.

Economic and Geopolitical Context

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) remains central to its strategy for global infrastructure leadership. In a 2020 statement titled "Message from the Chairman," Lai outlined China's ambition to triple its offshore assets to USD 20 trillion, emphasizing investments in strategic regions. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and Asia, Egypt has emerged as a key partner in this effort.

"Egypt's stability and pro-investment policies make it an essential destination for Chinese capital," said Chuchu Zhang, deputy director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Fudan University.

The Rising Significance of Data Centers

The Egyptian facility's strategic location and advanced design position it to serve Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. By leveraging Egypt's connectivity to critical submarine cables like SEA-ME-WE and FLAG, the data center provides low-latency services essential for cloud computing, AI, and global financial operations.

With an anticipated threefold increase over existing benchmarks, the data center is set to redefine global standards for scale and efficiency. Analysts see it as a pivotal step in aligning the digital infrastructure needs of emerging markets with global technological capabilities.

Requests for comment from Asia Pacific Royalties LP Fund (APAC), APC Partners, Parallel AI Strategies (PAIS), Belt and Road EPC Capital (BRC), and other consortium partners went unanswered.