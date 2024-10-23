Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

WishNew Wellness Gains USD 250K Funding to Strengthen Manufacturing and Marketing Efforts The raised funds will be used to enhance research and development, expand the product portfolio, and strengthen the company's manufacturing, distribution, and marketing efforts.

Karan Khurana, Founder and CEO of WishNew Wellness|LinkedIn

WishNew Wellness has raised USD 250,000 in an angel funding round, securing a valuation of USD 5.65 million. The round was led by Ankit Khandelwal, with participation from DotPe co-founder Gyanesh Sharma, Abhijeet Rana, and Ashish Singh.

The funds will be used to enhance research and development, expand the product portfolio, and strengthen the company's manufacturing, distribution, and marketing efforts.

Karan Khurana, Founder and CEO of WishNew Wellness, stated, "This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the wellness landscape in India. We are committed to delivering science-backed solutions that address holistic well-being. With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our R&D efforts and make premium wellness accessible to millions."

Founded in 2022 by Karan Khurana and Pranshu Singh, WishNew Wellness offers a wide range of health and wellness products, including nutritional supplements, skincare solutions, fitness aids, and mental wellness products.

The brand focuses on empowering individuals through a science-based approach to holistic health. Utilising advanced bioavailability technology, the company maximises the nutritional benefits of ingredients like blueberries, ashwagandha, and brahmi, combining modern science with traditional wisdom.

The Delhi-based brand recently became the official wellness partner for FC Goa for the upcoming season. It aims to optimise its supply chain, improve its digital platforms, and strengthen retail partnerships to enhance customer experiences.

Pranshu Singh, COO and co-founder, highlighted, "This capital infusion will help scale our operations to meet growing demand. Our focus is on optimising supply chains and ensuring every customer interaction with WishNew Wellness is seamless and empowering."

Ankit Khandelwal, lead angel investor, said, "The team's innovative approach to holistic wellness, combined with their strong execution capabilities, sets them apart in this rapidly growing market. We believe WishNew Wellness has the potential to redefine how Indians approach their health and well-being."

Gyanesh Sharma of DotPe added, "WishNew Wellness represents the future of the wellness industry in India. Their focus on science-backed, consumer-centric solutions positions them uniquely to capture the burgeoning demand for quality wellness products."
