Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.

By Bruce Geller

[L-R] Pradeep Krishnakumar & Disha Singh, Co-founders of Zouk

D2C bags and luggage brand Zouk has secured USD 10 million in its Series B funding round, led by Aavishkaar Group. Other participants in the round included Stellaris Venture Partners, Titan Capital, Sharrp Ventures, and the JJ Family.

This fresh infusion of capital will be used by Zouk to accelerate the expansion of its exclusive brand outlets, aiming to reach 75 stores. The company also plans to scale up its marketing efforts, enhance its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple verticals.

"This fundraise enables us to scale up our online and offline channels, with a strong consumer love and product-market fit we have already established," noted Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-founder of Zouk.

This latest funding round brings the company's total investment to USD 14.5 million. For Aavishkaar Group, this marks the eighth investment from its USD 150 million AIF6 fund, which focuses on sectors like financial inclusion, sustainable agriculture, climate, healthcare, and consumer products.

Divya Gupta, Investment Director at Aavishkaar Capital, commented, "With plans to expand its product portfolio and exclusive brand outlets, we believe Zouk is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing bags and accessories market in India."

Founded in 2015 by Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar, Zouk offers handmade products, including laptop bags, tote handbags, and wallets, made from 100% vegan leather sourced in India. The brand, having served over 700,000 customers, is now venturing into the luggage segment with new backpacks and trolley bags.

"Our new launches in luggage are seeing phenomenal love from women customers," added Disha Singh, Co-founder, Zouk. "This capital will help us expand our teams and build a large consumer brand from India for the world."

