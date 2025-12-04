This December, Stand Up To Cancer will unite people across the UK in a moving tribute with the Tribute Mile - a mile-long display of more than 5,000 illuminated lanterns honouring those lost to cancer.

The installation will be set up in Leicester's Abbey Park and will be open to the public on Friday 12th to Sunday 14th December 2025. Visitors from across the country are invited to view the mile-long display, which stretches as a collective expression of love, remembrance, and hope.

Dedicate a lantern

Members of the public can take part by dedicating a lantern to a loved one lost to cancer. Each lantern can feature a personal tribute and photograph. Four unique lantern designs are available online, and submissions can be made here.

Tribute Workshop at Highcross

Ahead of the display, a Tribute Workshop opens at Highcross, Leicester, on Tuesday 9th December, where visitors can create their own lanterns in person. The workshop runs daily from 10am to 6pm, with no pre-booking required. Stand Up To Cancer ambassadors Adam Hills and Mel Schilling will attend the workshop to support the tribute and encourage visitors to participate. The Tribute Mile offers a powerful moment of reflection, remembrance, and unity for anyone touched by cancer.

Mel Schilling said; "It is an honour to be part of Stand Up To Cancer's Tribute Mile. Every lantern represents a life, a story and a love that continues long after loss. Coming together as a community in this way, whilst shining a light on the urgent need for continued cancer research, is incredibly moving to me. I'd like to personally invite those in Leicester and further afield to get involved by creating their lantern and donating to Stand Up To Cancer. Let's turn our heartfelt tributes into a symbol of hope for all those impacted by cancer."