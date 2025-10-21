Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With 35% year-on-year growth and £5m in fresh funding, Patchworks is doubling down on education, focus, and smart scaling as it pushes further into the US market.

Patchworks, the UK-based iPaaS (integration platform as a service) company for retailers, has had what its Chief Revenue Officer Dave Wileman calls "a big year." With more than 35% year-on-year growth, an expansion into the US market, and £5 million in new funding, the pressure is on to close 2025 on a high.

"Our biggest priority is to finish strong and maintain the growth trajectory we've seen over the first three quarters of the year," says Wileman. The company, which helps ensure everything "talks at the back end so consumers get their goods and retailers make money," typically sees a flurry of new interest in Q4. "We typically see an increase in enquiries from new clients during peak retail season as outages and integration issues surface, so making sure we can quickly support those new customers – while providing peace of mind to existing ones – is key."

For Patchworks, the run-up to the holidays – the so-called Golden Quarter – is not just about sales. It's about positioning. "Educating the market," Wileman says, is the strategic focus that will determine whether the company stays ahead of the competition into 2026.

"What we do is complex, but once people understand how we can help, it's a no-brainer. We're doubling down on content and collaboration – working with partners, creating thought leadership, entering awards, and showing up at key industry events. It's about getting our message out there in the Golden Quarter, which is critical not just for our retailers and brands, but for our partners too."

But how does a high-growth tech firm keep its team grounded while hitting such ambitious targets? For Wileman, it's all about clarity and control. "We keep it simple. Break down the goals, understand exactly what needs to be delivered, and make sure the team knows how their KPIs feed into the overall results."

He adds: "We connect everything back to sales velocity metrics – the things within our control. The message is 'control the controllable,' and the results will look after themselves. If something isn't trending the way we want, we course-correct fast. It's about focus, clarity, and communication, not pressure."

As the busy retail season ramps up, Wileman's formula seems well-tuned to both performance and sustainability. The integration space might be behind the scenes, but for Patchworks, the spotlight is growing – and 2026 is already in their sights.