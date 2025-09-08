eForms Acquires AIDetector.com, Marking a Multi-Million-Dollar Exit for Founders in Six Months

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs Deep Patel and AJ Agrawal, who sold AIDetector.com to eForms last month for a mid-seven-figure sum, had been in business for just six months. The founders each invested a few hundred thousand dollars at the outset. They walked away with more than 10 times that amount, representing one of the swiftest and most lucrative exits in the booming AI-detection space.

The AIDetector acquisition, which was finalized in December 2024, indicates the founders' acuity in spotting the opportunity. As businesses, social media outfits, and educational institutions seek ways to identify AI-generated text, demand is growing for tools that can accurately determine AI content. Currently, many institutions are in a running battle with users and predatory elements as AI generation becomes more prevalent and powerful.

Finding Opportunity in AI Detection

It was late 2023. Following the explosive advent of ChatGPT, Silicon Valley was focused on creating generative AI applications, which had caught the public eye. Like many entrepreneurs, Patel and Agrawal discussed getting into the space. However, it was becoming crowded, and they realized AI generation was creating a different opportunity: the necessity of reliable AI detection tools.

"Everyone was obsessed with creating AI content, but nobody was talking about the chaos that would follow," Patel explained in an interview. "We saw educational institutions panicking, publishers struggling with submissions, and businesses trying to figure out if their contractors were actually doing the work or just prompting ChatGPT."

The founders pounced, bootstrapping AIDetector.com with $300,000 of their own money and hiring engineers with experience at Meta and OpenAI.

Building Amid Industry Challenges

AIDetector.com entered a market roiled by significant credibility issues. As an article in The New York Times indicates, students have been wrongly accused of cheating when detection tools flag their original work as AI-generated. These situations have raised questions about the reliability of the technology.

The engineers at AIDetector.com developed novel technologies that analyzed linguistic patterns and semantic structures. The platform was thus able to provide granular explanations for why content was flagged as AI-generated. The platform launched with a freemium model that allowed 1,000 free words per month; there were paid tiers for educators and enterprises.

AIDetector.com reached 50,000 users in its first month, demonstrating that the founders had discovered a niche: There was clearly strong market demand for highly accurate detection solutions.

Why eForms Made the Acquisition

eForms has operated in the online legal document space for more than a decade. Since AI text generation has come onstream, it has faced concerns about AI-generated legal documents. With millions of users creating contracts every month, the company required a way to verify the authenticity of the documents.

The acquisition of AIDetector happened with remarkable rapidity, moving from initial meeting to signed deal in just six weeks. eForms is now positioned as a competitor on both sides of the AI content authenticity challenge.

Market Timing and Technical Limitations

The decision by Patel and Agrawal to sell AIDetector after it had been around for just six months reflects both the opportunity and risk in the space. Major tech companies have wrestled with the accuracy of AI detection; in fact, OpenAI discontinued its own AI classifier after just six months because of its "low rate of accuracy."

"We watched the competitive landscape carefully," Agrawal said. "Major tech companies were developing their own detection capabilities. We had a window where our solution was demonstrably better, but we knew that window wouldn't stay open forever."

At the time of acquisition, reports indicated that AIDetector.com was approaching seven figures in annual recurring revenue. However, it is important to note that the sustainability of such growth is an area of uncertainty because of recent studies showing AI detectors' fundamental reliability issues. Detection tools can be duped by paraphrasing or incorporating multiple AI models, and in many instances accuracy rates are little better than random chance.

Industry Perspectives

The swift acquisition of AIDetector by eForms has elicited mixed reactions from industry pundits. While some see it as validation of the AI detection market's potential, others are concerned about more trenchant challenges.

This is because the speed of this deal shows how urgently established companies need AI detection capabilities. Building internally takes time these companies don't have.

The technical limitations of AI detection are certainly apparent. False positives are a constant bugbear in the industry. Legitimate human writing is often flagged as having been generated by AI, an issue that for some reason seems to particularly affect non-native English speakers.

What This Means for the Market

Though persistent questions about detection accuracy remain, the AIDetector exit is likely to influence how other AI startups approach growth and funding. Some founders might choose to go the route of quick development and early exit, eager to make a move before technical limitations become more widely understood.

"The democratization of AI APIs means we're going to see more startups reach $100,000 monthly recurring revenue and exit for seven or eight figures within their first year," Patel predicted. "It's a completely different model from the traditional decade-long, VC-backed journey."

The challenge remains: As AI models evolve with exponential rapidity, detection tools are struggling to keep up. The cat-and-mouse game between AI generation and detection suggests that today's solutions may be obsolete within a year.

Looking Ahead

Educational institutions, publishers, and enterprises are all hungry for content-verification tools, and industry experts suggest the AI detection market will continue to surge through 2026. However, it remains to be seen whether standalone detection companies can maintain top-drawer valuations. The shapeshifting AI behemoth is becoming ever more powerful, and keeping up with its transformations may now be beyond standalone services.

Patel and Agrawal feel validated: They successfully identified an issue created by a new technology and exited at the precisely the right time, while AI fever was raging but before the inherent limitations of AI detection became widely apparent. However, both entrepreneurs feel the space still holds plenty of room for innovation. Organizations will continue to wrestle with AI-generated content, which means the demand for tools that can detect the content will continue to grow, even as their reliability remains a challenge.