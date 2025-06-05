FeelReel – born in London and powered by AI – offers a smarter, more human way to connect through film and TV

In a world of endless content and cold algorithms, FeelReel – born in London and powered by AI – offers a smarter, more human way to connect through film and TV.

At the heart of FeelReel is a unique emotional tagging system – 'emotones' – allowing users to share and discover content based on how it feels, not just what it's about.

Unlike traditional platforms that rely on generic genres or stars, FeelReel invites users to build emotion-driven collections, write personal notes, and explore community-curated hints.

"We don't just want people to watch more movies – we want them to understand themselves better through what they watch. FeelReel is the first step to making entertainment deeply human again," says Olia Bunesku, co-founder, FeelReel.