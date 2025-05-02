You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Starting with a desire to avoid the corporate world, Cherish Reardon transformed a modest side project into a thriving fashion label. Popsy Clothing is now not just a brand, but a reflection of Reardon's shift from self-doubt to self-assurance, navigating the complexities of consumer demand, competition, and personal growth along the way.

What inspired you to start your business?

If I'm honest? I wanted to avoid having to go through a job interview. The thought of sitting in front of someone and answering interview questions filled me with absolute dread. I was a shy, stay-at-home mum to two toddlers, and I thought I could maybe sell a few dresses from my lounge to earn some extra money for day trips. I wanted something that I could work around my girls, and I naively thought that being my own boss would mean I would have more time! I never imagined the business would grow into what it has. Once I started to see sales, my children became my biggest inspiration to build the social media side of the brand and push forward. I wanted to show them that if you really want something, you have to be all in. I truly wanted to help women with their confidence, and I knew that if I wanted to do that, I had to have the confidence to put myself out there.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in the early stages?

I was my own worst enemy in the early days. I lacked confidence and didn't create as many opportunities as I should have. The fear of failing really held me back. I even worried about posting on social media because I wouldn't get much of a response and was embarrassed about what my family and friends would think. I definitely hid behind the computer screen for too long at the start of my business journey and cared too much about what others thought. I had to work really hard on this, but I believe it has made me a better business owner. I understand the feeling of lacking confidence, and that drives me to help my customers feel better about themselves through their clothing and our community. I lead with my heart and genuinely care about how our dresses make our customers feel - not just how they look. I had to step out of my own way in order to grow the business. Now, I'm far more scared of missing an opportunity than failing. I challenge myself every single day to do something outside my comfort zone to grow the business.

How has the UK's economic environment impacted your business decisions?

The current UK economy is making things extremely tough for businesses. You only have to look at the news to see that the fashion industry is struggling, with many companies going into administration and closing their doors. This has a knock-on effect on the industry, and manufacturing in the UK is becoming increasingly difficult. This makes it more crucial than ever to ensure each style is the best it can be to reduce the risk of a garment not selling. I invest so much time gathering feedback from customers before going into production, ensuring that what we create is exactly what they want. Focus groups and asking our community for their opinions are really important. I am always listening to my customers. Covid showed us that when times are tough, we have to adapt and be open to change. I have definitely become more resilient to challenges, and my problem-solving skills have drastically improved with experience.

What's a belief you held early in your career that you no longer agree with?

I used to believe that a business owner needed certain traits to be successful. At the start of my career, I thought a business owner had to be extroverted, the loudest in the room, and someone who found decision-making naturally easy. But over the last eight years, I've learned that you can be a successful business owner while still being shy, introverted, and the quietest in the room. Being an introvert is such a powerful trait, and it has helped me so much as a leader. My business wouldn't be where it is today if I hadn't struggled with my own confidence and shyness. I've met so many incredible business owners over the years, and I can honestly say that the stereotype I once had in my head has completely changed. We come from all different walks of life, with different personalities and approaches to business.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received, and how did it change your approach to business?

Focus on solving problems, not selling products. This mindset truly changed the way I work. In the early days of Popsy, I was so focused on just creating a pretty dress - but designing a pretty dress isn't enough. I needed to think about our customers and why they would choose us over the hundreds of other brands also selling pretty dresses. What could I offer that others didn't? I realised that I wasn't just creating a dress - I was providing a garment that helped the wearer feel more confident. So, every time we design something, I think about how it will make our customers feel. Everything revolves around comfort, from the cut of the dresses to the fabric we use. We've also built an online community where women can discuss fashion and form friendships. It's so much more than just selling a dress.

What advice would you give to a female founder thinking about starting a business

in the UK today?

My advice to any founder thinking about starting a business is: always be ready to pivot. Chances are, your first idea, product, or service won't be the best it can be when you launch. Be prepared to make tweaks, listen to your customers, and be open to as much feedback as possible. If something isn't working, don't cling to your original plan - be ready to adapt as quickly as you can! Remember, you are your business's biggest unique selling point. No other business has you! Share your story and build your own community. Be ready to step outside your comfort zone to grow your business, and stop worrying about what other people may or may not be thinking. You have to throw yourself in completely!