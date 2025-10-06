Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded a high-level trade mission to Dublin, held as part of its 'Growth Corridors' initiative aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between Dubai and high-potential global markets.

The mission was led by H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and included H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, alongside a delegation of senior business leaders from the emirate.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in a series of meetings with prominent public and private sector organisations in Ireland to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation across key economic sectors. Discussions were held with Enterprise Ireland, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), and the Ireland Foreign Direct Investment Agency (IDA), with a focus on advancing mutual trade and investment objectives.

As part of the agenda, the delegation visited several of Ireland's leading innovation and entrepreneurship hubs, gaining insights into the country's thriving start-up ecosystem. These included Dogpatch Labs, Ireland's premier startup hub with over 250 tech startups and operator of the national accelerator; the Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC), a not-for-profit incubator supporting over 120 emerging businesses; and NovaUCD, the innovation hub of University College Dublin, which has supported more than 550 early-stage ventures with backing from the Irish government and the European Union.

The visits highlighted opportunities to create synergies between Ireland's innovation-driven economy and Dubai's rapidly evolving digital and entrepreneurial landscape.

Commenting on the mission, H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori said, "Dubai is continuing to consolidate its position as a leading global business hub by building strategic partnerships with major international markets such as Ireland. We remain committed to strengthening our drive to open new pathways for trade and investment between Dubai and the world. These efforts are designed to unlock fresh opportunities for business communities, support sustainable growth, and generate promising investments."

The meetings reinforced Dubai Chambers' commitment to supporting Irish companies looking to establish or expand their presence in Dubai, leveraging the emirate as a gateway to regional and global markets. The delegation also presented Dubai's competitive advantages and opportunities in future-facing sectors such as digital economy, financial services, transport and logistics, venture capital, and innovation.

In particular, the talks emphasised the potential for joint projects and investments, highlighting Dubai's role as a launchpad for Irish entrepreneurs seeking regional expansion, while also encouraging Dubai-based businesses to explore growth opportunities in the Irish market.

Trade figures underscore the growing strength of this relationship. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Ireland reached AED 4.1bn in 2024, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. In the first half of 2025 alone, 62 new Irish companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, bringing the total number of active Irish member companies to 460.

This trade mission forms part of a broader series of international visits organised under the 'Growth Corridors' initiative. The programme aims to open new channels of high-level dialogue, foster strategic sectoral partnerships, and enhance bilateral trade relationships. It reflects Dubai's proactive approach to global economic shifts, evolving legislative environments, and emerging investment opportunities, ultimately supporting Dubai-based businesses in expanding their international footprint with confidence and efficiency.