Seventeen pioneering UK companies secure £63 million in government funding to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel production and create over 1,400 green jobs across the country

The UK is making a bold move in the race toward net-zero aviation, with 17 trailblazing companies set to share a £63 million boost aimed at scaling the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)—a key to slashing emissions and reshaping the future of flight.

The funding, announced today by Aviation Minister Mike Kane at the University of Sheffield's Energy Innovation Centre, marks a significant stride in Britain's "Plan for Change". The investment will support around 1,400 high-skilled jobs while positioning the UK as a global SAF superhub, capable of powering the aviation sector's green transformation.

Why It Matters

The aviation sector, historically one of the hardest to decarbonise, now has a critical engine of change: SAF. Unlike fossil jet fuel, SAF can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70% on a lifecycle basis—from feedstock to flight.

With this latest cash injection, total UK government funding via the Advanced Fuels Fund (AFF) now stands at £198 million, helping the UK take off as a clean energy superpower. Low-carbon fuel production could add £5 billion to the economy by 2050, while enabling sustainable airport expansion.

"This £63 million is lift-off for Britain's green aviation revolution," said Minister Mike Kane. "We're not just backing brilliant British innovation—we're securing energy independence, creating jobs, and putting the UK at the forefront of a global market."

The Companies Leading the Charge

From Oxford to Teesside, the 17 selected firms represent the UK's commitment to decentralised green innovation. Among the winners:

· OXCCU Tech is building a demonstration plant at Oxford Airport, funded to scale up its low-cost, low-carbon fuel.

"This support enables us to launch our next-gen OX2 plant in 2026," said Andrew Symes, CEO & Co-Founder.

· LanzaJet is building a commercial-scale SAF plant in Teesside, in partnership with British Airways.

"Project Speedbird is vital for a national SAF industry," said CEO Jimmy Samartzis. "We're proud to be part of this movement toward decarbonising air travel."

· University of Sheffield received £1.5 million to boost its SAF testing and R&D infrastructure, already among the most advanced in Europe.

Professor Mohamed Pourkashanian, who leads Sheffield's SAF project, hailed the funding as a catalyst: "We're excited to help shape the future of sustainable flight with cutting-edge research and strong industry collaboration."

The Bigger Picture: From Labs to Runways

This isn't just about green innovation—it's about unlocking industrial opportunity. With the SAF Bill on the horizon, the UK is moving toward a legal framework that secures investor confidence, creates new revenue streams, and catalyses clean tech growth across regions.

Whether it's powering long-haul flights with biofuels or building national SAF infrastructure, this funding sends a clear signal: the future of UK aviation is sustainable, investable, and imminent.