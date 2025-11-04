You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sadra Hosseini, co-founder and CEO of Ryft, is reimagining how people connect in the digital world. Rather than simply building another platform, he's cultivating an environment where communities can grow and flourish. In this discussion with Entrepreneur UK, Hosseini opens up about his passion for meaningful online interaction, his approach to leading in the start-up landscape, and the ways Ryft is transforming digital engagement.