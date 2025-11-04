#VentureCafeManchester: Sadra Hosseini, CEO & Co-founder of Ryft Sadra Hosseini, CEO & Co-founder of Ryft talks about why he set up his three companies in Manchester.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sadra Hosseini, co-founder and CEO of Ryft, is reimagining how people connect in the digital world. Rather than simply building another platform, he's cultivating an environment where communities can grow and flourish. In this discussion with Entrepreneur UK, Hosseini opens up about his passion for meaningful online interaction, his approach to leading in the start-up landscape, and the ways Ryft is transforming digital engagement.

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

'That's Insulting!': Watch the Pitch That Got Investors Hot

On the new episode of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' find out what investors want to hear — and don't want to hear — in the boardroom.

By Dan Bova
Business News

This Tech CEO Isn't Using AI to Screen Resumes — Here's Why

Appian CEO Matt Calkins says AI doesn't "spot the magic in people."

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

This Is the Telltale Sign That Your Idea Is Worth Going After

Serial entrepreneur and investor Jack Davis shares the vital metric he uses to predict if a concept will scale or fail.

By Dan Bova
Business Solutions

ChatPlayground AI Unifies 40+ Models into One Professional Workspace for Smarter Testing and Deployment

Save hundreds of dollars on today's leading AI models all in one app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

Strengthen Professional Recall with a Memory-Training Platform

The memoryOS Expert Plan is 67% off, now just $49.99 (reg. $149.99).

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

My Business Tapped Into a Misunderstood Market and Made $760,000 in Year 1

Daniel Rotman's real-world pain point inspired an innovative — and lucrative — business.

By Amanda Breen