Get All Access for $5/mo

Why The Construction Industry Must Ditch its Damaging "Take-Make-Dispose" Model if its to Meet Ambitious Net-Zero Targets As COP29 raises the stakes on climate action, with new goals attached to its "Buildings Breakthrough" initiative, construction needs to focus on the real underlying problems and consider whether relying on technology is really the silver bullet it thinks it is.

By Hannah Tsurkan Edited by Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agora Project Management,
Hannah on site, and Francis Bacon's
Hannah Tsurkan

Founder, Agora Project ManagemenT

Hannah Tsurkan, founder of London-based, Agora Project Management, which is not only building beautiful, mindful properties from the ground up, it also operates as a luxury interior design concierge - utilising Hannah's contacts in interiors, fine art, antiques, and at global auction houses, to find rare, vintage pieces to restore and upcycle for the finishing touches. It's full spectrum design, from Z to A.

Hannah actually started her career in jewellery design (coming from a long line of jewellers in Tallin), before going into fine art, then construction and design. Jewellers work with the tiniest of details, which she feels is a transferrable skill that gives her the edge when it comes to redesigning London’s prime central.

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

The Top 10 Coffee Franchises in 2024

From a classic cup of joe to a creamy latte, grab your favorite mug and get ready to brew up success with the best coffee franchises.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

Global Startup Hubs Where Innovation is Thriving

These hubs create a vibrant ecosystem for startup founders.

By Anis Uzzaman
Franchise

Franchise Your Business in 7 Steps

A guide for becoming a successful new franchisor

By Carol Tice
Living

The Best Coffee to Kickstart Your Workday

Wake up and smell the best coffee money can brew.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Franchise

This Franchise Leader Just Became the Newest Investor on Dragons' Den, the Canadian Shark Tank

Brian Scudamore, founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, is joining the cast of Dragons' Den in Canada.

By Jason Feifer