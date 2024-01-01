Abdullah Almanna
Entrepreneur, Investor, and Author
Abdullah Almanna is a multilingual Certified Public Accountant, Traveler, Investor, and Author whose tenacity, work ethic, and compassionate nature have all earned him a reputation as a service-driven leader. He is also widely known for striking the perfect balance between work and leisure.
While working at a "Big Four" accounting firm, he launched multiple lucrative businesses like Tripese and continually invests in lifelong learning to ensure, he is well-versed in the latest industry trends. In addition to receiving his CPA license, he obtained his Blockchain Bronze badge.
