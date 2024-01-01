Alex McCurry
Founder and CEO, Astra Media
Alex McCurry is an Entrepreneur, Brand Strategist, and Social Media Expert. McCurry is known for founding several successful companies and has helped develop the brands of industry leaders across a variety of fields. He has worked with Fortune 500 Executives, major companies, celebrities, influencers, startups, and more and is the founder & CEO of Astra Media.
