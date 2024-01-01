Consultant - Talent Management and Organisational Development

From forging & casting metals in shape & form of utility as a Mechanical engineer to creating the shape & form of a high performing organization as a Business Leader, Transformation is at the heart of Ankkush Puri’s career graph of 20+ years, spanning Sales & Business Development, Talent Management & Organizational Development. Ankkush Puri (Hogan Certified Assessor & Coach by Hogan Assessments) is an accomplished business leader as well as consultant in the domains of talent management and organisational development.

He thrives on challenges & is passionate about turning around businesses- both,in his role as the Director with LHH & as a consultant to clients. One of the earliest professionals in the country who introduced Outplacement services and educated clients around it, has played a major role in creating this sector in India and has seen it evolve, over a period of time.

The high ‘I’ on his DISC profile enables him to work through & with people as a people leader, and has been able to create a culture of high performance through enthusing & empowering team members. His people orientation also reflects in his expertise in human capital advisory where he has had an opportunity to provide sustainable solutions to clients to enhance organization effectiveness through effective talent management & development.

Prior to Lee Hecht Harrison, Ankkush served in the capacity of General Manager at Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited for four years and institutionalized progressive HR practices for recruitment and selection, compensation and benefits, performance monitoring, retention for sales staff at the channel level. He was also responsible for designing and executing an assessment centre for over 100 dealership sales managers. Ankkush has in his initial years been attached to Adecco and NIS Sparta as a training consultant and Professional Management Training Centre (Dubai) as a business development manager.

When not curating strategic roadmaps for talent management, Ankkush in his free time loves to watch Hindi films, dime, and a dozen. His love for films is not limited to just viewing, he likes to believe there is a parallel side to him, the filmy side that has contributed immensely to his being, both personal and professional.