Asad Ravjani
Entrepreneur & Philanthropist
Asad Ravjani is a Dubai based entrepreneur & philanthropist. Asad owns several successful businesses in the field of Luxury Hotels, Information Technology, Golds & Diamonds, Trading, Manufacturing & Government Relations.
Asad Ravjani aka Lucky is involved with the governments in Central Africa empowering them to develop their natural resources, which will be creating sustainable livelihoods for millions of people. Asad Ravjani currently holds a position as the Chief Financial Officer of Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa Branch.
