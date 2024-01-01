Digvijay Singh
COO of Indian Angel Network
Latest
Innovation Is the Key To Survival In the #NewNormal
The COVID-19 disaster saw a seismic shift from conventional ways of doing business to a digital-driven economy, opening newer arenas for market forces
Strategies To Be Followed By Startups In the #NewNormal
COVID-19 challenges can be eliminated if entrepreneurs adapt to the current times, adopt new strategies, and are open to experiments and pivot their business plans
These Sectors Will Come Out Stronger Post COVID-19 Crisis
The country's startup ecosystem is emerging as the key to unlocking a healthy and progressive future for all