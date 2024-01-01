Digvijay Singh

COO of Indian Angel Network

Latest

Technology

Innovation Is the Key To Survival In the #NewNormal

The COVID-19 disaster saw a seismic shift from conventional ways of doing business to a digital-driven economy, opening newer arenas for market forces

Growth Strategies

Strategies To Be Followed By Startups In the #NewNormal

COVID-19 challenges can be eliminated if entrepreneurs adapt to the current times, adopt new strategies, and are open to experiments and pivot their business plans

News and Trends

These Sectors Will Come Out Stronger Post COVID-19 Crisis

The country's startup ecosystem is emerging as the key to unlocking a healthy and progressive future for all

