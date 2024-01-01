Nicholas Duro

Entrepreneur & Philanthropist

Nicholas Duro is the founder of Private Island, a social media which has been dubbed the Instagram of adventure. While studying Economic System Philosophy at Chapman University Nicholas founded Honeymoon, a nationally distributed ultra-premium ice cream brand. Nicholas is an angel investor in 10+ companies and is an active philanthropist, with his mission to connect diverse communities with the DuroProject.Org

Lifestyle

Covid-19: Travel After the Pandemic

Airlines have gone out of business, counties have closed borders, and many companies in travel and hospitality have since gone bankrupt. What does this mean for those looking to explore the world or have been bitten by the travel but while being stuck at home?

