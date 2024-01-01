Principal & CFO, Bertelsmann India Investments

Pranjal Kumar is the Principal & CFO of Bertelsmann Group companies in India. In his current role, Pranjal drives investments in education, gaming, agriculture & other services sector for Bertelsmann Group of companies in India, as well as steers portfolio management for Bertelsmann India Investments' investee companies. Pranjal has mastered portfolio management in investe companies like - Eruditus, WizIQ AND iNurture.

Prior to Bertelsmann, Pranjal was a part of A.T. Kearney India unit where he was accountable for business development & project delivery in Communication, Media & Technology practice. Before joining Kearney, Pranjal was associated with KPMG Advisory as a manager for almost 2 years where his projects included providing transaction related advisory on market assessment, target assessment, commercial due diligence, synergy estimation, post deal integration. Besides this, Pranjal gave initial four years of his career to Accenture where he was a consultant to his on shareholder value diagnostics, M&A valuation, market entry and profit enhancement.

Pranjal's academic background includes an MBA from Indian Institute of Management and a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.