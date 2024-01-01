Prashant Singh

Business Head – CPO, TeamLease Services

Chronicled success of over 21 years + in Diverse Industries like ( FMCG , Telecom , BFSI , E Comm. Alco- beverages , HR Solutions and Retail). Possess an integrated set of competencies that encompass areas related to Sales, Client Servicing , Business Acquisitions & Development , Operational Mgmt. (Direct & Various Distribution Channel). Specialise in New launches , Start -ups and Alliances.



Repeatedly produced sustained business and revenue growth in changing markets with Complete P& L responsibility.



People development n Innovation had been the key in driving input parameters for sustainable business growth.



Exposed to Collaborate & Manage Relationship with Global Partners , Services and Group Cos.