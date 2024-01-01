Prof. Suman Deb

Head - Centre For Entrepreneurship, JK Business School

Deb teaches Quantitative Techniques, Operations Research, Production and Operations Management and Digital Marketing. He is taking care of the overall development of students and preparing them for final placements. Interacting with corporates, alumni and training partners to make our students, job-ready. Heading the Entrepreneurship Cell of the college. Taking various initiatives for the students who are looking forward to become entrepreneurs like conducting seminars, interacting with entrepreneurs for incubation centre, participating in various entrepreneurs meets etc. In addition to the above, I am also handling AIMA Bizlab, IQAC department for NBA and NIRF and the JK annual event Jkbrations.