Chief Product Officer, Brainly

Rajesh Bysani is a Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Brainly. In his role as the CPO, he is responsible for driving the team to build world-class products in line with the company’s vision of becoming a leading global educational platform.

Prior to joining Brainly, he had a rich professional experience of over 15 years, working with both established and emerging companies across diverse profiles. He was the Mobile Transformation Lead at Google, CPO at Zoomcar, AVP (Product and Growth) at FreeCharge, and a core part of early product teams at redBus and BookMyShow. Throughout his prolific career, he has been tasked with ideating, executing, and growing some of the most innovative and path-breaking products that have simplified and enriched the lives of millions of people.