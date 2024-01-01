Sachin Bhatia
Co-founder, and Global Sales and Marketing Head, Ameyo
Sachin Bhatia is a tech entrepreneur who is passionate about solving problems for Mid-Large size Businesses. He has traveled to over 40 countries, making Ameyo one of the largest players in the Customer Engagement space in emerging Geographies. He co-founded Ameyo with his fellow IITians, Bishal Lachhiramka and Nayan Jain, in 2003.
Apart from his professional roles, Sachin has some extra-curricular passions as well. He is fond of picking new hobbies and try and get average on a lot of them like music, sports, games, photography, gardening and so on. He also loves to spend time with his family. Apart from this, Sachin has a keen interest in reading books like his recent favourite "Thinking Fast and Thinking Slow".
How to Improve Your Contact Center Efficiency in the WFH Era
Contact center leaders are quickly discovering that if they want to withstand any potential impact on the business, then they need to have a strategy to not just survive but thrive in this remote environment
