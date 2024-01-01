Sachin Chhabra
Founder, Peel-Works Pvt. Ltd
Latest
The 3Cs Driving Change in the CPG Industry in Recent Times
COVID-19, consumers' new demands and the comeback of corner stores
The $50 Shoe: Here's Why Poor Pays More Compared To Rich
We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, and the states need to provide for their citizens. The issue lies with how this borrowing gets used
