Tech Mogul Turned Global Investor

Evan Luthra started early in the technology space, building apps at the age of 13 and exiting his first company at 17. Having early success, a lot of media platforms covered him and TV networks made documentaries about his life, which led to a lot of people following him.

"I never planned to be a content creator but It happened by itself. I focused on giving value back to others by speaking at lots of events around the world which led to even more people following me," he says.

Today, Luthra has built a strong reputation in the crypto industry and is often invited for interviews by global media houses, World Economic Forum, United Nations and more, which further grows his community. Luthra has invested in more than 300 startups.

His content has been going viral since 2014 when he did his first TV show "Rich Kids of Instagram" which was watched by more than 100 million people across the globe. Luthra, however, doesn't run any channel and shares content and expertise through his own personal profile under his name. He mostly shares what he is doing, what companies he is investing in, what countries he is visiting etc. "I rarely focus on creating content specially, as this is not a job for me. I do this to give value to others. I share some of the speeches I give at events," he says.

Luthra defines his content as lifestyle and investment-focused. "I focus on adding value or entertaining the people. Everything else comes secondary. Low-quality production that teaches the audience something will perform better than high-quality production that adds no value to the people. I do not create any professional content but I have still managed to grow to 2M+ followers as people care about what I have to say not how I say it," he says.

When asked about how he deals with trolls and criticism, he says, "I ignore the trolls. Most of the time people who are trolling have nothing better to do in their lives and I pity them. Plenty of times I have even seen haters turn into die-hard fans as they still keep consuming my content and over time fall in love with the spirit."

He is also very careful about what he posts. "My following is bigger than many countries. I realize the responsibility on me and I do my best to inform the community in the best way possible. My sole goal in sharing my life publicly is to let everyone know that if you work hard and smart enough, you can also have the same life. I started from nothing and built this all myself - it's not rocket science and it's possible for all - you just need to be willing to put in the effort," he says.

