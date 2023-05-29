Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PRO Industries is a part of the multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate 'Oswal Group Global' and one of the largest Ethanol producers in Africa. Business tycoon Pankaj Oswal has steadily led PRO Industries throughout the years, and has secured a new chapter of success for the company by bringing his daughter onboard as the Executive Director.

Vasundhara Oswal, 24, is the eldest daughter of power couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal and has proved her mettle as a business leader. She has been heading PRO Industries as the Executive Director and Axis Minerals as the Director General for the past three years. Under her, PRO Industries and Axis Minerals have completed huge projects, expanded their operations and are steadily bringing in more profits. She has brought several ambitious expansion projects to completion, reduced debt levels and introduced new initiatives within the companies. She focuses on the wellbeing of her workforce and has boosted their productivity and morale throughout initiatives aimed at promoting diversity, inclusivity and sustainability.

In the extremely male-dominated industry of mining and petrochemicals, Vasundhara has cemented her spot as a business leader and isn't afraid to bring changes, pitch new ideas and spend time doing groundwork. She is very hands-on and is regularly spotted spending her days at the company's sites, camps, and construction projects and listening to what the employees have to say. She also oversees the operations and finances and plays a pivotal role in the company's work planning and organisation.

Vasundhara is an ardent philanthropist and has set PRO Industries on the track of sustainability and environmental consciousness. She has set up roadways and drinking water facilities for disadvantaged communities in Africa. And has implemented several eco-friendly and financially efficient practices like a ZLD scheme to ensure 100 per cent waste water recycling. The Zero Liquid Discharge programme helps curbing environmental damage by preventing waste-water leakage and the affluents from the plant are utilised to the fullest and are used to produce protein-rich 'DDGS', which are utilised as food for cattle, poultry, and aquaculture. She has also set up a CO2 capturing plant at PRO Industries through which high-grade CO2 is provided to the beverage industry. These practices have not only aligned the company with progressive ideals and won public approval but have also opened new sources of revenue and employment.

Vasundhara Oswal is emerging as an industry leader and is one of the richest self-made women entrepreneurs under 30 in Africa today. She has made strides as a businesswoman, and a champion for environmental rights and diversity. She is steering PRO Industry's ship towards a brighter future, glimpses of which can already be seen.