India needs an environment for entrepreneurship to stimulate job creation and support the expansion to encourage innovation and promote youth participation

India's entrepreneurial ecosystem has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, with a surge in companies achieving a listed status. In the past three to four years, prominent Unicorn startups have made to the D-Street and have transformed the business landscape with creating job opportunities. According to reports, these companies directly employ more than 4.5 lakh individuals, making these one of the largest job-creating industries in the country. Additionally, they generate employment opportunities in secondary areas, including contractual roles, content creation, online services, tutoring, delivery services, amongst others.

Here is a list of recently listed companies creating job opportunities.

Mamaearth: The husband-wife duo of Varun and Ghazal Alagh founded Mamaearth in 2016 and it went public in November 2023. The company focuses on operating in the beauty and personal care industry. The company offers a wide range of products including shampoos, conditioners, face creams, body lotions, and makeup items and more. The company size ranges from 200 to 300 employees.

EaseMyTrip: Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip was founded by brothers Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti and Prashant Pitti. The company has over 700 employees and offers a comprehensive suite of travel services, covering flights, hotels, buses, trains, cabs, cruises, and holiday packages. EaseMyTrip became publicly listed in March of 2021.

CarTrade: CarTrade.com is an online automotive market for buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. With more than 1,400 employees, the company's car auctions take place across 80 cities with over 1,200 dealers participating in these auctions. Its founders are Vinay Sanghi, Rajan Mehra and Rajat Mehta and the company went public in August 2021.

Naukri.com: This company is the flagship brand of its parent company, Info Edge, and is one of India's largest online job websites. Naukri was founded back in 1997, by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, and went public in November 2006. As per reports, the company has over 2,000 employees.

Nykaa: Founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, the company has revolutionized e-retailing beauty and personal care in India. Nykaa has over 2,000 employees, the company brings over 72 luxury brands to the Indian market. Nykaa went public in November 2021.

PayTm: This Indian multinational financial technology company specializes in digital payment system, e-commerce and financial services. Founded in 2011 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the fintech giant has 15,665 employees. Paytm became publicly listed in November 2021.

As of 2024, India boasts more than 120 Unicorn across various sectors. These companies have disrupted traditional industries, introduced innovative solutions, and attracted substantial investments. The Indian government anticipates a 10 time increase in the Unicorn count over the next two to three years, with a focus on nurturing startups in Tier II and Tier III cities. These emerging hubs are expected to contribute significantly to the next wave of entrepreneurial success. As India continues to foster innovation and support its Unicorn ambitions, the transition from being a startup to a listed company, continues to create employment opportunities.