The Story of a Serial Entrepreneur's Journey to Dominate the Multi-Billion Dollar Tattoo Industry

The tattoo industry is worth billions of dollars, yet it has never had a household brand name that people associate with tattoos. That is, until now. Meet Connor Paddon, a serial entrepreneur who has set his sights on building a brand in an industry that has always been dominated by local artists. Despite facing numerous challenges, Connor's determination and entrepreneurial spirit have equipped him to take on this daunting task and build a platform that connects people with the best tattoo artists in their area while also providing resources and information about the tattoo industry. This is the story of Connor's journey, his successes and failures, and his plans for Tattoos.com, the new brand on a mission to dominate the tattoo industry.

Connor Paddon is not your average entrepreneur. Although he never graduated high school, he has pursued numerous ventures, experiencing both success and failure along the way. Now, he is setting his sights on a new challenge: building a brand in an industry that has never had a household name - the tattoo industry.

After successfully selling his agency in 2016, Connor founded OnSched.com, a scheduling infrastructure provider for enterprise businesses. The company's success has allowed Connor to take a step back from the day-to-day operations and focus on his next venture - Tattoos.com.

Connor's acquisition of Tattoos.com has provided him with a unique opportunity to create a brand in a space that has always been dominated by local artists. Despite the industry's multi-billion dollar size, there has never been a household name that people associate with tattoos. Connor intends to change that.

In his own words, "Software is the hardest thing to build. Ideas are easy, execution is next to impossible. Success is far from guaranteed - and financial success, even further away (even if things go right). I always thought breaking $1M in annual recurring revenue would make things just go smoothly. It was a tough lesson to learn that it wasn't so straightforward. Still, I'm proud of the things we've accomplished, but I'm looking forward to the next phase."

Connor's new venture is not without its challenges. Building a brand in an industry dominated by local artists is no small feat. However, Connor's entrepreneurial spirit and experience have equipped him to tackle this challenge head-on.

Tattoos.com has the potential to become the go-to brand for anyone looking to get a tattoo. Connor plans to build a platform that connects people with the best tattoo artists in their area while also providing resources and information about the tattoo industry. By creating a brand that people trust, Tattoos.com could change the way people think about getting tattoos.

One of the challenges that Connor faces is the fact that the tattoo industry is very fragmented. There are thousands of tattoo artists across the world, each with their own unique style and approach. This makes it difficult for people to find the right artist for their needs. Tattoos.com aims to solve this problem by providing a platform that connects people with the best tattoo artists in their area. This will help people find the right artist for their needs and ensure that they get the best possible tattoo.

In addition to connecting people with tattoo artists, Tattoos.com will also provide resources and information about the tattoo industry. This will help people make informed decisions about getting a tattoo and ensure that they understand the risks and benefits of the process.

Despite the challenges, Connor is confident that Tattoos.com has what it takes to succeed. He understands that success will not come overnight, but he is committed to building a brand that people trust. He believes that Tattoos.com has the potential to become the go-to brand for anyone looking to get a tattoo.

