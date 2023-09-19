Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Volatility and uncertainty are not much embraced. Seldom do we turn around and seek to understand how such scenarios can be made to work in our favor. The ones who do, turn into leaders and for them leadership is privilege. Niren Chaudhary, Chairman, Panera Brands, is a representation of such grit and mettle. As the Chairman of the Board of one of the world's largest fast-casual restaurant companies with nearly 4,000 locations in 10 countries, he emphasizes on building a culture of retention.

Speaking at the Entrepreneur 2023 Summit in New Delhi he shared insights into his leadership strategies.

Building Trust

True leadership is about establishing trust. It helps in attaining the impossible, it creates a nurturing environment where people can collaborate and grow. Be more empathetic, listen more and understand better. Trust in leaders help navigate unprecedented changes and unpredictability of volatile circumstances and creates a dependavble scenario which fosters development during crisis.

Clarity Of Thoughts

Clarity about one's core values is imperative as it fosters transparency and leads to consistent behavior which helps employees to know their leaders better and eventually makes them trust their employers. To have better clarity one needs to nurture one's own spirit. Experiences are intertwined with thoughts and behaviors and clarity always takes one back to roots.

Indomitable Courage

Courage helps to focus on what you can control. You can almost get lost in the enormity of what's happening around you, and the only way you can get a sense of control is by focusing on areas where you can have an impact.

Focus On Gratitude

Gratitude is the foundation of one's value system. We must be grateful for what we have and not cry over things we lost. When you think you can't do things, that is when you need to believe. Be grateful even for the challenges that life throws at you. It helps you to grow into a better person.

Be Resilient

Success comes after overcoming adversity and resilience helps in building the courage we need to win over difficulties. Fight the good fight. We can't control what's happening to us, but we can help how we react to it. To have that innate spirit and the tenacity to keep moving forward during challenging times and do the best will always create balance. No matter what life throws at you, be resilient!

Force Multiplier

Leadership is a privilege. As leaders, we have to have a greater and deeper sense of responsibility to be force multipliers for good in a broader sense than just creating enterprise value. We have to have an agenda to impact our communities and make a difference to the planet, to shape the world as we wish to see it, and to take responsibility for doing that.

Sense of Service

The movie: Sky Is Pink, draws its inspiration from the daughter of Niren Chaudhary. She died when she was 18, but in her living years she lived life to the fullest. Niren emphasized that the toughest thing about death is its finality. There is no coming back but the services that we offer while we live are eternal. Having lost his daughter, Niren emphasizes on helping in improving other people's lives. Serving the society should be every leader's responsibility.

A Learner

Lifelong learning is essential for personal growth and effective leadership. The willingness to adapt and learn continuously is what sets leaders apart. A global leader's principles transcend borders and is Universal. Upholding timeless principles and embracing cultural differences fulfills all dimensions of life, including personal and professional.

Prior to becoming Chairman in 2023, Niren served as CEO of Panera Brands and Panera Bread. During his four-year tenure, Panera Brands strengthened its leadership in the fast casual segment by expanding its leading digital capabilities, which as of 2023 account for 53 per cent of total sales at Panera Bread, while increasing its loyalty base to more than 53 million members and launching an innovative loyalty subscription model that resulted in 25 per cent of all Panera transactions coming from Unlimited Sip Club members. Panera also increased its pace of innovation, strengthened franchisee partnerships and led the creation of a strong, people-first culture, resulting in industry-leading retention rates for GMs and associates.