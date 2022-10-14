This AI-Based Platform Is Set To Revolutionize Digital Health Forever

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is no secret that there has been significant medical advancement over the past 50 years. The human race has come a long way from being unable to detect even the most common diseases to being able to detect various cancers and other diseases responsible for significant health issues. We are now able to get a full body check every month or so with just a few drops of blood. But imagine interacting with your own personal AI assistant and having it provide you with a detailed analysis of any component of your body at any time of the day without spilling a single drop of blood. Insertable sensors, AI, and augmented reality platforms will soon be able to provide these insights on your future health outcomes through an intuitive and interactive studio.

Handout

The far-fetched dream of tracking lifestyle habits and nutrition with the click of a button is quickly becoming a reality. The founder of HealthWorks, Jason Mitakidis is striving to make this happen. The entrepreneur has already begun developing an AI-based platform that assists in making disease risk and longevity assessments tangible for both chronic disease patients and health-conscious consumers.

Finding His Direction

As a kid, Jason wanted to be an artist but his parents sparked his interest in science when they gifted the 11-year-old Darwin's "Origin of Species". After finishing the book, Jason's interest shifted to biology and he soon decided to pursue a career as a scientist. In his doctoral program, Jason's dissertation focused on Bioinformatics and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance techniques to study protein structure. However, he was searching for what he was passionate about. He wanted to find technological applications to proteomics that would help people and benefit humanity. That is when he founded Cyclica.

Jason wanted to do something more practical with Cyclica that would add immediate value to the world. He wanted to use a computational approach to create drugs that would require less animal testing and simplify the drug discovery process while reducing potential side effects. That is how Cyclica was born in 2010, an AI and data-driven company that is developing new technology to accelerate drug discovery and address critical challenges across multiple disease verticals. The AI-based platform screens drug molecules to see if they are likely to cause side effects while reducing the time and cost of the process. Today, Cyclica uses AI and machine learning, as well as a huge archive of modified proteomics and systems biology data from publicly available academic databases, to design new molecules that are more likely to become medicines.

Jason stepped down as the CEO of Cyclica in 2016 and began pursuing other interests, including running BitBuy, one of Canada's top cryptocurrency exchanges that were later acquired by WonderFi (TSX: WNDR).

Life Changing Diagnosis

When Jason was diagnosed with type II diabetes, he completely changed his lifestyle and began paying closer attention to his diet and how his choices affected his disease risk, quality of life, and health span. He realized that we have more control over our health outcomes and risk of developing the chronic disease than we often realize, and this realization inspired him to launch HealthWorks. According to Jason, different people have varying degrees of genetic risk factors, including food sensitivities that can influence the progression of a complex disease like type II diabetes. As a result, he wishes to help people better optimize their diets and lifestyles to better manage their health and chronic disease and avoid unfavorable outcomes 20-30 years in the future.

At Healthworks, Jason and his team are developing an AI-based technology that uses augmented reality and digital replicas of people's bodies made from both population-level and individual data inputs to let patients, athletes, and health-conscious consumers examine how their health can change over time depending on the decisions they make, new medications, and new diagnoses. Often, physicians may make recommendations such as losing weight, eating healthier, or exercising more. The technology they are developing makes understanding health outcomes much more engaging and tangible.

As part of the company's current research and broader technology development plan, Jason envisions a platform of insertable sensor technologies that will enable patients to obtain data that is normally only available from blood tests at the clinic or hospital and have this data transmitted to their phones or other devices daily. Information like this can be very valuable for patients with chronic diseases or more acute conditions like cancer to monitor disease progression. It can also be valuable for determining more precise medication dosages, which are currently largely educated guesses by physicians. He sees vast potential for technology to assist both physicians and patients in a new era of highly personalized care.