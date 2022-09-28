The 7 Best Alternatives for Adsense

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nowadays, we're met with a lot of methods to obtain additional income, even without the need to leave our house. The idea of being able to work anywhere while obtaining a brand new revenue stream is sure exciting. That's why more and more people want to join the bandwagon.

As you may know already, Google Adsense is always what people are looking after for additional income. To start getting money from Google Adsense, you can either be a YouTuber or blogger. Although these professions don't work in the same way, the method to earn money from Google Adsense is still the same.

You must get all eyes looking on you. With better traffic comes better income. It's as if you're some kind of marketing agent, but with not so much stress and less tiring activities.

However, while the competition is still going strong, it's much harder to get a partnership with Google Adsense. Remembering the increased level of the people who want to join the program, we may understand what's happening.

If you want to register your blog or channel to Google Adsense, there are some requirements you need to fulfill first. On YouTube, there are some indicators you need to satisfy, like the number of subscribers, watch time, and others. Harder challenges come for Bloggers, which don't have any way to see what are the indicators for the blog to be received in the Google Adsense partnership.

Now, if you wish for the alternatives for Google Adsense, you've come to the right place. We've summarized the seven best alternatives to obtain additional income aside from Google Adsense. Each is provided with information about features, pros, cons, and the value that we like.

We know you can't wait to learn about them all and get to work immediately. But let's be calm here and first try to understand what advertising network is.

Understanding Advertising Network

Via the birth of online advertisement, the term ad network first appeared in the 90s. Back then, these networks would help the advertisers to find and buy the proper ad space for them. The term is highly related to the online advertising we've known today.

Back in the old days, the networks worked by gathering the empty ad space that they obtained from certain publishers and then offering it to the advertisers. They're basically the broker for ads.

The price for the ad space was usually determined beforehand, and this selling was called a remnant. The ad networks then started to take a different approach by offering higher-cost deals to enable advertisers to get the most excellent ad placement.

Ad Servers and Ad Networks

Have you ever heard about Ad servers before? People are often confused about differentiating both of them. Sometimes they call ad networks as ad servers and vice versa. Although it's easy to misinterpret them, we could gain a better understanding after knowing about what these actually are.

Different from ad networks, the brokers for ads, ad servers work by aiding both publishers and advertisers to set the ads up and manage them while also tracking the progress of certain campaigns.

Meanwhile, ad networks work by offering suitable ad space for advertisers at a price.

The 7 Alternatives

Now it's the time to see the seven best alternatives you may use as a replacement for Google Adsense. Let us start with the first one.

CodeFuel

Founded back in 2014, CodeFuel is an excellent partner to work with for publishers. CodeFuel offers a wide range of methods to increase engagement, search traffic, and, ultimately, the publishers' income.

They can gain much better income through the monetization of their browser extension, mobile apps, sites, and search engines. CodeFuel has established a loyal connection to Bing and other popular search engines, so this makes it possible for CodeFuel to deliver better outcomes than the competitors.

The main features: CodeFuel may offer you a handful of useful features, such as:

App monetization: Get more money by making your apps, browser expansions, search engines, or other virtual assets more profitable. The feature will allow your app to grow better and engage with more visitors.

Get more money by making your apps, browser expansions, search engines, or other virtual assets more profitable. The feature will allow your app to grow better and engage with more visitors. Website monetization : Increase the profit from your websites by offering variative ads that are useful to increase visitors' engagement and click-through-rate (CTR).

: Increase the profit from your websites by offering variative ads that are useful to increase visitors' engagement and click-through-rate (CTR). Campaigns optimization: The feature lets you have more increased income from each visitor. CodeFuel will try its best to run your campaigns on multiple platforms to get the best engagement.

Upsides

Users can basically manage everything from their dashboard

Multiple optimization options are available for you to choose from

See the performance of your campaigns with the analysis tools

High integration with 1,200 top publishers

Downsides

You need to first have an audience beforehand (recommended in small to medium-sized audiences), so you may understand what's the next step to do to grow your business.

Users' Review

Some reviews stated that CodeFuel helped them a lot with the monetization of their browser extensions for various search engines. The team worked quickly and was able to perform well to assist them.

2. PopAds

The second option we have is PopAds. This ad network that was established in 2010 has been powerful in optimizing Pop-Under ads. The publishers may set their own minimum bid they want to accept from the advertisers. If you want your digital assets to be monetized in a quick and convenient way, this is the option to go.

Although your website is still new, feel free to join the club. Ads that appear on your website are controlled by the publishers. With the claims to be the ad network that could boost your income better, PopAds is worth a try.

The Main Features

Pop-Under Ads- One of the main things that we love about PopAds. Pop-Under ads won't take up much space on your website, and they can be opened in another window. So, you'll get a higher income this way.

CPV Model - The ad network works with pay per view patent. If any visitors click at any point around the ad, the publishers get the coin.

Better CPM Rates for Specific Areas - If you successfully obtained traffic from the US, Canada, or the UK, you'll be paid about $6 per a thousand impressions. Other areas will receive fewer rates.

Easy Payment - Users are able to withdraw their income starting from $5. It can be transferred to any options you wish, including Paypal, Payoneer, or wired transfer.

Upsides

PopAds has a screen to monitor your campaign's progress in real-time

No minimum traffic is required; all can enter

Has connections to lots of advertisers around the 40 countries

As the publisher of the ads, you have the full control over what kind of ads displayed to visitors

Supports a wide range of niches

Downsides

Although the control is in the publisher's hands, the ads are sometimes showing something irrelevant to the website's content.

Sometimes, pop ads may annoy users.

You can only receive the data about impressions and costs, no other details.

Users' Review

Users reported that this ad network is easy to use and enables the publisher to create any ad campaigns without wasting too much time. It's relatively cheaper as well.

3. AdCash

The next one on the list is AdCash. The network that was established in 2007 has successfully proven its 15 years of experience helping publishers receive higher income and visitor engagement. AdCash will offer useful tools for you to identify, analyze, and achieve your great goals.

Use Adcash to easily monetize your website without making too much effort. Nothing will keep you from feeling afraid or confused. The relevant ad placement will definitely boost your income by the miles. AdCash makes it possible to achieve greater results without the need to make an effort very much.

The Main Features

AdCash is ready to satisfy each publisher with the available features, including:

Fast payments

Anti-Adblock technology

Simple and clean ads

Live to monitor your campaigns

Wide global coverage

Guarantees optimized ROI

Easy to set up campaigns

Upsides

You can freely choose different ad formats available

The transaction won't cost you more

Tools to help increase your revenue

The anti-Adblock feature is definitely useful to maximize your income

Various payments options are available

All kinds of traffic are allowed

Great customer service who can help you in need

Downsides

There's no referral program you can join

Compared to the competitors, Adcash has lower CPM rates

Users' Review

Many people have regarded AdCash to be the trusted companion to drive their income. The platform is easy to use and capable of offering high ROI.

4. RevenueHits

The next option we have here is RevenueHits, one of the top alternatives for Adsense. Revenue Hits was founded back in 2008 and now has been working with hundreds of thousands of publishers around the world to grow their income through digital assets monetization.

Publishers can get the best ad space for a great price, and the platform even offers the AdBlock solution to help them recover their revenue.

The Main Features

Only allow clean ads - Make your website a lot cleaner with more appropriate ad placements.

Adblock solution - Won't let the ads on your site get blocked by Adblock; really effective in boosting one's revenue.

Global Coverage - Revenue Hits has wide servers around the globe that are useful to give the best services to you.

Different Ads Formats - You may choose between the formats for either desktop, mobile devices, or even both of them.

Variative Ads - You can also pick many variants of ads. Whether it's floating banners, pop-under ads, or footer ads, all the content will be relevant to the niche of your website.

Upsides

The platform works by CPA - which means it's perfect for publishers who tend to use loyalty programs such as subscription plans and others.

It has successfully established a loyal partnership with 5,000 advertisers around the world.

Self-service network - lets you choose and have great control over your own campaign.

Downsides

The platform doesn't have real-time reporting. However, publishers still have a way to track their own campaigns.

Comparison with other competitors is not allowed on this platform.

Sometimes, RevenueHits only support animated display ads, so publishers still need to work their way to show video or other innovative ads.

Users' Review

According to monetizepros.com, some people have mentioned that RevenueHits could be a serious challenger to Google Adsense. The platform was basically founded by publishers, so the main focus will always be on publishers as well. Other things that are enjoyable, such as geo-targeted and contextual ad placement, are also useful to drive the publisher's revenue.

5. Propeller Ads

The next option you should consider is Propeller Ads. This UK-based ad network will help you to achieve the best CPM possible. As usual, traffic coming from the UK, Canada, and the USA will receive better rates. This ad network is perfect for the larger publishers who want to achieve the best revenue despite the clicks. Propeller Ads has been working with 150,000 different publishers, and the number is still increasing today.

The Main Features

Wider coverage - Propeller Ads promises to monetise all the users' website content.

Bypass Adblock - The ad network has found a way to bypass the adblocking that often is a problem for many publishers. Thus with this feature, publishers may receive a much higher income than usual.

Lots of Ads choices - Users may be able to select the variation of ads that are most suitable for their websites. The ad placement is surely useful to maximize their profit online.

Push notifications - Different from other networks, PropellerAds can also give you the push notifications feature to notify you of anything going on with your running ad campaigns.

Upsides

Easy to set up

Many ad formats are available to choose from

Quick payments

Various targeting options

Many payment methods

Don't have to meet the traffic requirement to join the program

Downsides

The rate is so low for non-English websites

User experience and the overall design are not the best one

Users' Review

Users have stated that Propeller Ads may give them quick payments, which is nice. Aside from the payment speed, the low payment threshold is also useful for them. Regarding customer service, opinions are mixed.

6. Amazon for Publishers

Aside from becoming one of the largest marketplaces in the world, Amazon also has another service that's useful to help publishers achieve their revenue goals. This cloud-based platform is definitely useful to help any publisher to grow their income through digital assets optimization. The publishers also have the option to sell and manage the ads placed on their websites. Years and years of experience have proven Amazon for Publishers to be one of the best ad network options.

The Main Features

Before starting about the pros and cons, let us talk about the main features first

Responsive Ads

High integration

Bidding is done server to server

A complete dashboard to see everything about your ads. All the info is placed here.

Upsides

Your website pages can load as quickly as possible

The integration is useful but also simple

Amazon has a unified marketplace

Downsides

Users only have limited controls over everything

The services suites are only available to those who are included as Amazon's clients

Users' Review

The dashboard they have is intuitive enough, and it's easy to monitor everything in just one place.

7. Taboola

The last option we have here is Taboola. Taboola is an ad network that works by helping publishers to expand their audience and engaging in a more effective approach to boost the publishers' website monetization while increasing the audience engagement along the way.

With the data on user behavior, Taboola may give you an insight about what's the proper content for the specific audiences. Ads displayed from Taboola are integrated, clean, and simple, so they won't affect the user's experience in a bad way.

The Main Features

There are several features you can find here, including:

Editorial insights - a feature that gives the publisher the testing ground to see and analyze the best approach to increase the website's revenue

Audience exchange feature - Tabolla will exchange traffic obtained by the publishers with the reputable third parties

See the audience behavior better - The ad network has a tool to see the audience behavior that's useful for a publisher to set the proper ads for them.

Upsides

This website is so good for mobile monetization. If you have a problem monetizing your apps, this is the option to go

Taboola is able to give more detailed reporting

The network is useful to increase brand awareness and obtain a huge audience

It has audience targeting for better ad placement

Publishers may check the conversion rates and traffic information directly

Downsides

A free trial isn't available

Only provides one method of payment

Users' Review

People have claimed that the network helped them boost their revenue quite effectively. They also complimented the customer service and the ease of using the platform.

Conclusion

And that's the complete list of the seven best alternatives for Google Adsense. As you may see, there are a lot of options you may consider. Adsense isn't the only one that can help you gain money from digital asset monetization. Our favorite here is CodeFuel because it's able to give the flexibility for the publishers to run some campaigns at the same time. If you ever need a great ad network, now is the time to try.