In a bold move to democratize elite sports science, a nineteen-year-old and an experienced startup entrepreneur are at the forefront of an AI revolution in athlete training. Smartan.ai, co‑founded by Sanjay Thiyagarajan, a Computer Science student at Case Western Reserve University, and Arunesh Raja, a mechanical engineer with roots in India's fitness industry, is transforming how athletes train, perform, and recover using camera‑based analytics and real‑time feedback.

"My journey started with my dad," says Sanjay, reflecting on his early inspiration. "He's been an entrepreneur for two decades. Seeing him build successful ventures shaped how I view business; it became more than a product; it became about helping people."

That deeply personal perspective took root when Sanjay experienced repeated workout injuries due to improper guidance. "When I first started working out, I didn't have this level of guidance. And I got injured badly, multiple times," he recalls. It was from that experience that Smartan.ai was born.

His co‑founder, Arunesh, grew up surrounded by fitness, both literally and figuratively. "He literally grew up in a gym," Sanjay points out. Arunesh's engineering discipline, combined with an intuitive understanding of fitness, guided their shared vision: building a system that remembers what athletes did last week and guides their next session.

Smartan.ai is anchored by a core promise: no wearables, no sensors, no markers, just cameras and intelligent software. As Sanjay puts it: "We use just cameras, visual sensors. No wearables, no markers. An athlete just walks into the gym, starts training, and the AI starts analyzing."

This markerless approach enables the platform to deliver real-time form correction and injury risk analysis. Each rep is evaluated instantly, and athletes receive immediate auditory feedback if their movement deviates from optimal form.

"We realized that while AI could recognize faces and power autonomous vehicles, there was no technology that could watch an athlete and provide instant feedback to prevent injuries. Our system evaluates each rep as you do it. If something's off, you get auditory feedback immediately. We don't depend upon the environment or any kind of background to understand what you're trying to do. Our algorithms recognize the exercise and evaluate the form instantly," said Sanjay.

To help athletes and trainers make sense of the insights, the platform features straightforward, navigable dashboards. "It's made sure that it's not complicated. We don't over‑complicate things. Very simple, straightforward."

"Our technology doesn't just prevent injuries, it helps athletes unlock their true potential," adds Arunesh Raja, Co-founder and CEO, whose mechanical engineering background brings crucial biomechanics expertise to the platform.

"When an athlete does get injured, our technology becomes a powerful tool for rehabilitation," explains Arunesh. "We can monitor recovery exercises, ensure proper form during rehab, and provide data-driven insights that help medical professionals get athletes back to their peak performance faster and more safely."

Smartan.ai is initially rolling out across sports academies across India. Its focus: cricket, tennis, soccer, and strength training, all based on the same camera setup.

"We have built a platform that works across almost every sport. We're in cricket, football, and tennis. And strength training. So, all from the same setup," said Sanjay.

In the next two years, they aim to reach eight different sports, later expanding globally to Southeast Asia and North America, and eventually into gyms, corporates, and sports teams.

"The first three years are crucial. We want our pipeline to reach at least 500 academies across India. Then we expand globally... so every ecosystem and every ethnicity can find value in this product," said Sanjay.

Smartan.ai's ambitions are matched by its impressive advisory network. Cricket legend Ravi Shastri serves on the Board of Directors and is an investor. For Sanjay and Arunesh, his perspective is more than symbolic.

"Having Ravi Sir as our Board Member provides incredible insights into what athletes need. His experience at the highest levels of professional sports ensures our technology addresses real-world challenges faced by athletes. He gives us real insights into what an athlete truly needs. When a legend like him commits to your vision, it validates what you're building," say the partners.

Regarding India's sporting landscape, Sanjay sees team sports on the rise and emerging markets like pickleball making an impression.

"Badminton's never going down… and obviously, pickleball is picking up a lot. There's a huge zone of pickleball. In 10 years, I see ourselves being globally in different avenues. But for now, the next three years are about scale, traction, and value, said Sanjay.

Sanjay Thiyagarajan and Arunesh Raja are delivering on a promise: professional-level training insights, within reach of every athlete.

"We're not just building a company, we're creating a movement. A movement where technology ensures that every young athlete can pursue their dreams safely and reach their full potential. I felt quite proud to be doing this...We're happy that our vision is coming to light. We're trying to solve some of the core problems... and we truly believe we're going to change lives," said Sanjay.