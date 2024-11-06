You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leading technological initiatives at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, Rohit Wad puts security and convenience in top gear amid surging cyber security concerns and attacks. Additionally, he feels that user experience (UX) design should be simplified while maintaining security measures and that users should not have to know if a transaction is being done using blockchain.

"If you have to know that a transaction is on a blockchain, then something's wrong," he shared with Entrepreneur India at the sidelines of the Binance Blockchain Week 2024.

Wad firmly believes that community benefits will come from transaction recording. For him, countries like India and South America are ready to go onto the next level where things can be recorded on the blockchain. "The coding of transaction records on a trusted blockchain can revolutionise transactions and transaction monitoring. That's what I'm excited about."

While there is a strong interest among India's youth with regard to the Web3 and cryptocurrency ecosystem, there's less awareness about transactions centred on the blockchain.

"You shouldn't have to know the details of the blockchain. One should know that if I get this certificate, enter this on a website, and it should guarantee authenticity. That's it. It should reach that level of simplicity and we are not there yet. And that's why you don't see as much interest in transactions recorded on the blockchain."

Security, tech and consumer feedback

Wad considers security and convenience as top priorities. "If you have the world's best security, but the consumers aren't using it, then it's useless," he shared. With over USD 1.38 billion worth of crypto being hacked as of June 24, 2024, according to blockchain researchers TRM Labs, Binance is betting on multi-factor authentication (MFA) and user awareness.

"We are pushing more people to adopt multi-factor authentication and trying to teach people how not to fall for malicious bait," he added. Binance employs MFA (through SMS or WhatsApp) and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect abnormal user patterns. Hacker patterns differ from standard user patterns. "If something looks out of the ordinary, accounts cannot do any withdrawals anymore until you authenticate with us," said Wad. In case of hackers processing a big withdrawal, security checks are enhanced with transactions being halted and accounts getting blocked.

"We interrupt you during risky operations and don't during normal operations," he said. Machine Learning (ML) scrupulously detects activities which agents can't because "it's seen 1000s of these things happening." As cyber threats evolve, the market for AI-driven security solutions in cryptocurrency is expected to grow significantly, driven by increasing demand for safer digital asset management practices.

With Binance's multi-signature (multi-sig) wallet which gives users two of the three signatures, Wad is confident. "We believe that our multi-signature systems are the best in the world, so there is no need to work with someone else." Being sanguine in its multi-sig security offering, the CTO feels "there is no need to develop a hardware wallet at the moment."

Binance allows for off-chain transactions but has on-chain withdrawals. Typically, people face issues with speed and gas fees. For the uninitiated, higher gas fees can lead to faster processing. "You want the users to have a rapid experience, but don't want them to overpay. And so those are the things we are experimenting with," he added.

In 2024, the exchange realised that customers valued speed. "They told us, we listened, and we are now, in terms of order placement and APIs, I would think we are the fastest in the industry." How to simplify the product for users who don't trade was another learning. "The product is geared towards trading. How can we have these twin goals of onboarding 200 million people who want to enjoy other products and not trade, while keeping the traders happy?" The answer lies in user experience (UX) design and Wad and team are experimenting with the same.

Lastly, while global Web3 interest has waned in favour of AI, Wad is optimistic about India's role in incubating Web3 projects. "India, of all countries, has the technological infrastructure, the right engineering talent, and the right venture capital models and the entire thing," he concluded.