The new dealership was inaugurated by Jewel Mary, South India Actress, Sivan Ambattu, Film Director and Joji Thomas, Music Director.

BNC Motors, an electric motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in Coimbatore has announced the opening of its latest dealership at SINERGY EV Arafa Building, Opposite Mission Hospital, Chanthiroor, Alappuzha, Kerala.

The BNC Challenger S110, renowned for its superior ride stability with a 1354mm wheelbase comparable to leading 150cc motorcycles in India, is powered by locally manufactured components including chassis, powertrain, and the in-house Etrol 40 battery boasting a 2.1 kWh capacity.

This configuration ensures a top speed of 75 km/hr and 90 km range in Eco mode, with a reasonable charging time of 3.5 to 4 hours and a standard five-year warranty. For enhanced range capabilities, the Challenger S125 variant is equipped with a swappable battery option, doubling the capacity to 4.2 kWh and extending the range to 180 km in Eco mode, driven by a 3 kW peak motor achieving the same top speed. Charging is convenient with a standard portable charger, with an option to purchase a fast charger separately along with the Swap–ready battery.

"We are very happy to inaugurate our Second dealership in Kerala," said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO, BNC Motors Pvt Ltd.

"Kerala holds a great market potential for electric vehicles and we have observed significant EV adoption in the state. Our experience centers are designed to provide customers with firsthand experience with our flagship models, the Challenger S110 and S125. The vehicles offer great performance and value, and we're excited to bring them closer to customers in this region," he added.