CapGrid Secures USD 5 Mn in Fresh Funding to Drive Global Expansion The newly raised capital will fuel global expansion and technology enhancements to boost supply chain and operational efficiencies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Gurugram-based B2B manufacturing startup CapGrid Solutions has raised USD 5 million (around INR 45 crore) in a funding round led by Anicut Growth Fund, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Axilor Ventures, and angel investors, including Sona Comstar's Chairman Sunjay Kapur and CEO Vivek Vikram Singh.

This funding follows CapGrid's recent INR 29.16 crore (USD 3.3 million) extended Series A round, further strengthening its financial position.

Earlier in January 2023, the startup had secured USD 7 million from Nexus Venture Partners. The latest round values the company at INR 305 crore, as per an ET report.

Founded in 2021 by Tiwari and Himanshu Singh Raghuvanshi, CapGrid specialises in manufacturing precision parts and components for industries such as automotive and EVs. Its AI-powered supply chain platform streamlines procurement, partner selection, and production management for OEMs and Tier-I suppliers.

The newly raised capital will fuel global expansion and technology enhancements to boost supply chain and operational efficiencies. Currently, CapGrid operates 11 fulfillment centers and has a network of 50 strategic manufacturing partners.

With a revenue of INR 99 crore in FY24, the company is targeting INR 220 crore in FY25, positioning itself as a key player in India's evolving automotive supply ecosystem.
