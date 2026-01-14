The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand its fleet and scale business operations.

Carrum, a fleet management company backed by CarDekho Group, has raised an undisclosed amount in a Series A funding round from Uber.

Launched in 2024, Carrum was founded by Karan Jain and provides B2B mobility solutions to enterprises. Its services focus on managing vehicle fleets, improving driver availability, and maintaining vehicle uptime through technology and data tools.

The Gurugram-based startup works toward decarbonisation in transport by prioritising low-emission fuel options. It mainly uses compressed natural gas vehicles and electric vehicles, aligning its operations with sustainability goals in urban mobility.

Carrum uses a data-driven platform to address operational challenges related to drivers, compliance, and fleet efficiency. The company says it aims to improve driver livelihoods while building a compliant presence in India's mobility sector.

Since inception, Carrum has partnered with Uber and deployed more than 3,000 vehicles on its platform. It claims to have been profitable since inception and currently operates at an annualised revenue run rate of INR 300 crore.

Carrum currently operates with Uber in five cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi. It plans to expand to other major urban centres. The company says its CNG-first fleet has helped save over 6,000 tonnes of carbon emissions so far.