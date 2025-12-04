Kettlebrough, Aroa Venture Partners and several individual investors are also participated in the round.

Enterprise software startup CoreOps.AI has raised USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Siana Capital Management with additional participation from Kettlebrough, Aroa Venture Partners and several individual investors.

The startup said the new capital will support its efforts to expand engineering capabilities, strengthen its product roadmap and scale global delivery of its AI native platforms.

Founded in 2024 by Rajesh Janey, Ankur Sharma, Rajnish Gupta and Rajiv Srivastava, CoreOps.AI develops a platform that helps large enterprises modernise legacy systems, consolidate data and automate operations.

The platform includes AgentCORE, DataCORE and CORESight and is already being used for more than 20 enterprise applications across manufacturing, financial services, retail and healthcare.

The company positions its platform as an alternative to traditional consulting-led digital transformation. It aims to reduce long project cycles by offering automation driven upgrades and integrated data workflows that remove operational bottlenecks.