Mumbai-based DSP Group has acquired Volt Money, a fintech platform specialising in instant secured loans against mutual funds, according to sources familiar with the development.

"The two companies had been in discussions for months, and the deal was finalized last month. Following the acquisition, Volt Money's key team members will integrate into DSP," said a source requesting anonymity.

Founded by Lalit Bihani, Ankit Agarwal, and Bharat Lamba, Volt Money enables users to access secured loans ranging from INR 25,000 to INR 1 crore at interest rates starting at 9%. The platform partners with lenders and distributors to facilitate flexible credit solutions.

Backed by Titan Capital, All In Capital, and notable angel investors, Volt Money raised USD 1.5 million in a seed round. However, sources indicate that the startup struggled to secure follow-on funding, leading to its acquisition. "While the deal didn't yield significant returns for investors, it provides a stable outcome for the founders," noted another insider.

Volt Money competes with Quicklends and DhanLap in the loans-against-mutual-funds space. Meanwhile, fintech unicorn BharatPe entered this segment last year in partnership with Volt Money.

This acquisition marks DSP's deeper foray into the fintech lending ecosystem.