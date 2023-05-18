E-Mobility Startup Bounce To Close Series E Funding: Report The startup, which started out as a two-wheeler booking company in 2014, has reportedly raised nearly $200 million to date

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

E-mobility startup Bounce is set to close its latest Series E funding round at $20 million along with the participation from Sequoia Capital India and others, according to a YourStory report. The startup, which started out as a two-wheeler booking company in 2014, has reportedly raised nearly $200 million to date. In its Series D round, which the company finalised just before the pandemic hit, has closed at $105 million.

An investor aware of the proceedings at Bounce told YourStory that while it is a tough market for anyone to raise funding, Bounce's recent pivot to e-scooters may have required an "adjustment of perception" on the part of its existing investors—which is probably why the $20 million looks like a 'down round'.

"EV is a lucrative market and Bounce's founding team has shown they can produce results. It's also an intelligent pivot given the positive sentiment for EVs in India. If this was a new company, a $20 million fundraise would have been a great initial round. Bounce has a lot of data it can capitalise on and build a solid EV business," the investor reportedly added.

Bounce had also closed $5.3 million of the $20 million in March this year, as per an RoC filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends EVs

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Living

3 Gratitude Habits for Business Leaders to Motivate Your Teams — and Yourself.

Practicing gratitude will not only help you focus on the positive, but it will also help boost team morale, employee engagement and — in turn — your profits. Try these three simple strategies you can turn into habits.

By Barry Raber
Leadership

The Work Habits That Are Blocking Your Ideas, Dreams and Breakthrough Success

Executive coach and author Susan S. Freeman breaks down the internal stoppers that are holding us back in her new book, 'Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

How to Find Clarity in Your Personal and Professional Life

Finding personal and professional clarity is critical to living a fulfilled life, achieving your goals, and being happy.

By John Peitzman
News and Trends

Financial Services Startup CapitalSetu Raises $350,000 In Seed Funding

The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Tesla Proposes New EV Plant In India: Report

The electric carmaker's renewed interest in India comes nearly a year after it put on hold plans to sell cars in the country after failing to secure lower import taxes, which its CEO Elon Musk said are among the highest in the world

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Nippon Life India AIF Appoints Ashish Chugani As New Head For India Alternative Investment Business

Nippon Life India AIF has strategies in real estate, sector agnostic credit, venture capital and equity space and has a commitment of over 5600 crore as of March 2023

By Teena Jose