E-mobility startup Bounce is set to close its latest Series E funding round at $20 million along with the participation from Sequoia Capital India and others, according to a YourStory report. The startup, which started out as a two-wheeler booking company in 2014, has reportedly raised nearly $200 million to date. In its Series D round, which the company finalised just before the pandemic hit, has closed at $105 million.

An investor aware of the proceedings at Bounce told YourStory that while it is a tough market for anyone to raise funding, Bounce's recent pivot to e-scooters may have required an "adjustment of perception" on the part of its existing investors—which is probably why the $20 million looks like a 'down round'.

"EV is a lucrative market and Bounce's founding team has shown they can produce results. It's also an intelligent pivot given the positive sentiment for EVs in India. If this was a new company, a $20 million fundraise would have been a great initial round. Bounce has a lot of data it can capitalise on and build a solid EV business," the investor reportedly added.

Bounce had also closed $5.3 million of the $20 million in March this year, as per an RoC filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.